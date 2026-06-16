Why Visiting a Restaurant Feels Better When it’s raining

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People enjoy restaurant visits more when it’s raining, according to new international research which found diners are more likely to leave positive reviews after eating out during wet weather.

Researchers say coming in from the cold into a warm and welcoming restaurant can trigger heightened psychological and emotional comfort, which boosts overall customer satisfaction and post-visit reviews.

The study, led by academics from Nottingham Business School, part of Nottingham Trent University in the UK, Harbin Institute of Technology, China, and University of New Brunswick, Canada, analysed almost 150,000 reviews from more than 1,100 restaurants on Chinese website, Xiaomishu.

They investigated the relationship between ratings and restaurant and weather variables, drawing on hourly data for rainfall, cloud cover, temperature, and wind speed.

The team also carried out an experiment involving more than 600 people in the United States. Participants imagined travelling to a restaurant booking either in rainy, sunny, or neutral weather conditions before rating how the experience affected their mood and impression of the restaurant.

Across both studies, findings showed that rainy weather was consistently linked to more positive restaurant evaluations.

The research suggests that the transition from the cold and wet into an ambient and comfortable restaurant with food aromas triggers a significant positive shift in psychological state, leading to a boost in satisfaction.

However, the study also found that cloudy weather does not produce the same positive outcome as the intensity of rain, and the effect was particularly present during spring and winter but diminished in the summer warmth.

Dr Feray Adigüzel, senior lecturer in Marketing at Nottingham Business School, said: “Our findings show how external environmental factors beyond a business’s control can significantly shape consumer satisfaction. But rather than seeing this as an issue, the hospitality industry should think differently about rainy days, which are often seen as negative for trade.

“They can make the most of our need for comfort in bad weather through simple touches like introducing non-slip mats, umbrella stands, complimentary hot towels or hot drinks on arrival, and even blankets or coat-drying services.

“Warmer lighting and slightly higher temperatures can also strengthen the contrast with the outdoors, deepening a sense of warmth and refuge.”

The study also suggests that, in colder seasons, cafés and restaurants can market themselves as welcoming sanctuaries from the weather, tapping into customers’ desire for comfort and warmth.