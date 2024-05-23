Winterhalter Gets Ready For The Top Ten Countdown To The 2024 KP Of The Year

Share Tweet Share Email

2024 sees Winterhalter celebrate the 10th Kitchen Porter of the Year competition, which aims to recognise the amazing work so many kitchen porters do to keep the UK’s foodservice industry in peak condition.

Since it was first held in 2013 KPOTY has become one of the biggest and most prestigious awards in the industry, and has been praised for its focus on the vital role kitchen porters play in catering and foodservice. In many businesses KPs are the secret weapons of the kitchen, going above and beyond their standard duties to keep them running smoothly. For many of the biggest names in the industry the experience they gained during their time as KPs served as the foundation to their future career.

Over seven hundred nominations have been made over the previous nine competitions, representing all sectors of foodservice, including the UK’s best hotels and restaurants, pubs bars and clubs, and institutional and contract caterers, demonstrating the importance of KPs throughout the industry.

“When we first came up with the idea for KP of the Year we had no idea that it would get the response it did,” says Stephen Kinkead, Winterhalter UK’s managing director. “It’s all about putting KPs and the work they do in the spotlight. It’s humbling to read the nominations – learning about the dedication and effort so many of them bring to their jobs is always inspiring.”

The KP of the Year 2024 will be awarded the prestigious KPOTY trophy, as well as £1000 in vouchers and a celebratory meal for friends and family in a casual dining restaurant of their choice.

Furthermore, the winning KP’s employer will get a piece of Winterhalter equipment worth up to £10,000.

Along with this, three highly commended KPs will receive vouchers to hospitality experiences, and every nominee will get a bespoke KP of the Year apron designed by Oliver Hardy.

“Over the years we’ve received nominations from a hugely diverse range of businesses,” says Stephen. “For our tenth competition we’re looking forward to discovering more of the industry’s exceptional kitchen heroes!”

Nominations are open until the 30th of August. More information about the competition and previous winners, along with a link to the nomination form, can be found at www.kpoftheyear.com.