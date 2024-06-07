CAMRA Urges Support for Pubs, Pints and Consumer Rights in 2024 General Election

Share Tweet Share Email

Photo by Amelia Claudia.

The Campaign for Real Ale (CAMRA) is making its mark in the 2024 General Election by announcing its Manifesto and e-lobby campaign. As one of the UK’s most successful campaigning organisations, CAMRA is calling on its members up and down the country to lobby candidates in every constituency to make sure MPs elected in this election are committed to protecting and promoting thriving community pubs and great beer and cider.

CAMRA’s Election Manifesto outlines six key campaigning priorities, these are:

• Fair tax for beer and pubs.

• More rights for beer drinkers and pub goers.

• Access to market for small and independent breweries and cider producers.

• Recognising traditional cask ale under UNESCO’s Intangible Cultural Heritage of Humanity

• Better planning protections for pubs. [England-only]

• Change the business rates system to make it fairer for pubs. [England-only]

Election campaigns are a prime opportunity for politicians to be seen pulling a pint behind the bar of their local, but this doesn’t always translate into action that supports pubs, social clubs, brewers, cider makers, and consumers. CAMRA is asking for candidates to commit to the campaigning priorities outlined in its Manifesto, and back policy and legislation that can truly help the pub trade, brewers and consumers.

To ensure that prospective MPs are pledging their support, CAMRA is enlisting its thousands of members to contact their local candidates to ask for their support for beer and pubs if elected. The e-lobby can be accessed here: https://action.camra.org.uk/page/151385/action/1

CAMRA is also providing a campaign pack for members and pub goers to promote the manifesto and e-lobby, including election guidance and social media assets. As well as this, CAMRA will be providing resources for parliamentary candidates to pledge their support for beer, pubs and CAMRA’s key campaigning asks.