Dishwashers with 100% reliability

A dishwasher that never breaks down… that’s the potential for the latest undercounter and passthrough machines from Winterhalter, exhibiting on stand UG29 at the Restaurant Show 2019. The company will unveil the latest version of its Connected Wash technology which, it says, not only cuts running costs and improves efficiency, but also offers the tantalising prospect of dishwashers and glass washers that are almost 100% reliable.

“A dishwasher or glass washer breaking down in the middle of a busy service can be catastrophic,” says Paul Crowley, marketing manager at Winterhalter. “Lots of restaurants only have one dishwasher – there’s no back up if it stops working, it’s time to deploy the marigolds. That’s why the potential of Connected Wash is so important. It can warn your service provider of potential problems before the component fails. Which means their engineer can come and fix if before it causes a problem. Probably before staff even realise there is a problem!”

The Winterhalter stand will have a feature on Connected Wash, showing visitors how it works, by connecting to the internet and allowing users to monitor machines remotely. As well as warning of technical issues, the system also logs performance data and offers suggestions on how to improve efficiency and minimise consumption of water and energy.

Another highlight of the stand will be the latest Winterhalter undercounter machine, the UC Masterpiece. This has a smart redesign that has reduced its rinse water consumption by 25% and its running costs by 22%. Despite this, in tests it delivers best-in-class cleaning results.