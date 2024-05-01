Wrexham Couple Celebrate Two Decades Of Running Popular Community Pub

Share Tweet Share Email

A husband and wife team are toasting success after running the local community pub for over two decades.

Mark Jones has operated the Stanton House in Chirk, Wrexham since 2001 along with his wife Chelly who joined him behind the bar in 2015. Mark’s aunt and uncle owned the building before his dad transformed it into a public house, which was then acquired by Hydes Brewery, also in 2001.

The popular pub, still owned by Hydes, received an extensive refurbishment last year which has revitalised the business, helping to boost turnover in 12 months.

Mark and Chelly have worked very closely with Salford-based brewery and pub company, Hydes, turning the pub from a busy community establishment into a popular pub and restaurant, appealing to local residents as well as tourists to the area.

Mark and Chelly have successfully established The Stanton House as a real community hub for the people of Chirk and surrounding areas and say that the investment from Hydes, together with ongoing support and advice, has reinvigorated the pub.

Commented Mark Jones: “The support we have received from Hydes, especially over the past five years, has allowed us to fully realise the potential this pub has to offer. We have the freedom to implement our own ideas, from homecooked food to planning events and entertainment, and can rely on Hydes to support us every step of the way. It’s a fantastic example of family run businesses working very effectively together to deliver outstanding results. We have lots of scope to help shape our own success but we know we can rely on Hydes for their valuable input whenever we need it.”

Added Chelly: “The financial support we’ve received from Hydes has been crucial, at a time when the entire hospitality sector has struggled. Flexible payments, generous financial support and lots of other extras have enabled us to make the pub a roaring success against the backdrop of a very challenging economic climate. This support has helped us massively, especially following the refurbishment which means we now host up to three or four parties and functions every week. The investment in The Stanton Arms really has made it a destination for people looking to hold family celebrations and important events.”

Managing director of Hydes, Adam Mayers said:

“It’s great to see The Stanton House doing so well with such dedicated tenants at the helm. It’s become even more integral to the community that it operates in and the investment we made into it certainly has paid off. Mark and Chelly are one of our longest-standing tenant couples at Hydes and are committed to providing a first rate customer experience, which is totally aligned with our key service offering. Working closely together, we make a great team and look forward to seeing what the future holds.

“We’re happy to provide ongoing support to our tenanted pubs and investment in the form of a refurbishment is just one way that we can help to drive the business and provide support through challenging economic periods. As a very popular pub that plays a vital role in the local community, we’re committed to ensuring the long term survival of pubs such as The Stanton House.”