Industry Leaders Back Better Hospitality Campaign for a Fairer, Stronger, More Inclusive Sector.

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Be Inclusive Hospitality has launched a significant sector wide survey as part of its new Better Hospitality campaign, backed by hospitality leaders and organisations from across the industry.

Better Hospitality is a landmark campaign designed to build a fairer, stronger, more inclusive hospitality industry. With a focus on race and ethnicity, it addresses inequities in pay, progression, and workplace experience that limit potential and weaken the sector. Uniting robust research, industry expertise, and practical employer standards, the campaign gives employers insight, tools, and collective leadership to build inclusive workplaces, elevate talent, and strengthen organisational performance.

The survey is now live, and everyone working in hospitality is encouraged to share their views. Exploring pay disparities, career pathways, and progression barriers across the industry, the survey findings will inform the development of a set of new Equity & Progression Standards for employers. You can take the Better Hospitality survey here

A diverse Leadership Group has formed to support the campaign, bringing together senior leaders from all areas of the sector, committed to measurable change. The Better Hospitality report launches in September to support informed commitment to a fairer, stronger, more inclusive hospitality industry.

Lorraine Copes, CEO & Founder, Be Inclusive Hospitality, commented: “By gathering robust insight and working with senior leaders and employers to meet practical standards, we can create the conditions for fair progression, better workplaces, and a stronger industry. The Better Hospitality survey is a crucial first step, and we need to hear voices from every corner of hospitality. We encourage everyone working in the sector to take the short survey and help contribute to the change ahead.”