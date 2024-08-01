A Dozen Young Chefs To Battle It Out For Prestigious National Culinary Title

Share Tweet Share Email

Twelve talented young chefs who put forward menus for the title of Young National Chef of the Year (YNCOTY) have done enough to impress the judges and earn one of the much sought-after spots in the final which takes place on Tuesday 8th October.

At the cook-off, competitors will be given two hours to create a three-course meal. Chefs need to serve up a filled vegetarian agnolotti pasta dish which is suitably garnished. One ingredient must have been foraged or sourced locally within this starter. For the main course, the chefs will create a dish using fresh Norwegian halibut served with a Douceur de France butter-based sauce which is suitable for a pescatarian guest.

To finish the menu, candidates will be creating their own interpretation of a filled choux dessert. This dish should incorporate fresh fruit with a complementary seasonal Boiron puree of their choice.

Nathan Cooper, senior chef de partie, Goldman Sachs, BaxterStorey was seeded straight to the final after being the Highest Achiever in both the Graduate Awards and the kitchen category of the Royal Academy of Culinary Arts Annual Awards for Excellence.

The full line-up of finalists for 2024 also includes:

Callum Barbour, senior chef de partie, The Star Inn, Harome

Henry Pratt, senior chef de partie, Northcote

Jacob Gosselin, junior sous chef, The Longueville Manor Hotel, Jersey

Jonny Smith, senior chef de partie, Gravetye Manor, Sussex

Keaton Cooper, chef de partie, The Angel at Hetton

Keira Carolan, demi chef de partie, Henrock, Windermere

Lewis Nicholas, junior sous chef, Lympstone Manor, Devon

Matt Robinson, sous chef, Eleanore, Edinburgh

Nathan Johnson, junior sous chef, Royal Crescent Hotel & Spa, Bath

Reuben Flatman, demi chef de partie, Le Manoir aux Quat’ Saisons

Rosie Welch, chef de partie, L’Enclume, Cartmel

Chair of judges, Russell Bateman who is head chef at The Falcon in Castle Ashby said:

“I’ve not judged this particular stage of the Young National Chef of the Year competition before, and I was really impressed with the standard. There was some intelligent and innovative cooking on display from these young chefs and I know we are going to have our work cut out in finding the winner. I’d encourage the chefs to use the next few months to listen to feedback, refine their dishes and practise in a variety of situations beforehand. As a former winner of the senior competition, I know that a new environment and the time limit pushes you out of your comfort zone but opportunities like this don’t come along very often so give it everything you have.”

Competition director and food innovation & sustainability director at Sodexo UK and Ireland, David Mulcahy added: “This year, we reached out to our YNCOTY ambassador chef group made up of the UKs leading chefs to nominate additional young candidates. Alongside, those who were seeded from other competitions, these finalists are from some incredible establishments and businesses. However, on final day, they will be cooking their own food, and the competition will provide a fantastic platform for them to raise their profiles and put their skills to the test. These chefs are the ones to watch and having seen their menus, I know the future of the industry is in great hands.”