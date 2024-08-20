Award-Winning Culinary Talent Set To Gather To Support Hospitality Action

Share Tweet Share Email

Hospitality Action has announced its Winter Chefs’ Gala Dinner, set to take place on Monday 28 October in the grand ballroom of one of London’s newest luxury destinations, Raffles London at The OWO.

The event offers a one-of-a-kind experience for attendees to indulge in a four-course meal, curated with a selection of dishes from some of London’s most acclaimed chefs, all while supporting a vital cause that gives back to the hospitality industry by raising critical funds to support those working within the sector facing challenging times amidst the cost-of-living crisis and ongoing mental health struggles.

Guests can look forward to an evening of culinary excellence and will savour eight of the city’s best dining experiences in one unforgettable evening.

This year’s Winter Chefs’ Gala Dinner features a prolific line-up of award-winning chefs, each bringing their distinct style and expertise to the event, including:

Claude Bosi , of Claude Bosi at Bibendum, brings his two Michelin-starred expertise and rich French culinary heritage, offering a taste of his critically acclaimed dishes.

, of Claude Bosi at Bibendum, brings his two Michelin-starred expertise and rich French culinary heritage, offering a taste of his critically acclaimed dishes. Robin Gill , the charismatic chef behind Darby’s and co-founder of Gill Soul Co., is known for his passion for British seasonal produce and his innovative approach to curing, fermenting and preserving.

, the charismatic chef behind Darby’s and co-founder of Gill Soul Co., is known for his passion for British seasonal produce and his innovative approach to curing, fermenting and preserving. Endo Kazutoshi , a third-generation sushi master and the visionary behind Endo at the Rotunda, brings the precision and artistry of Japanese cuisine, honed through decades of experience.

, a third-generation sushi master and the visionary behind Endo at the Rotunda, brings the precision and artistry of Japanese cuisine, honed through decades of experience. Bomee Ki , the talented pastry chef and co-owner of Michelin-starred Sollip, merges modern and classic French techniques with ingredients from her Korean heritage, creating truly unique culinary creations.

, the talented pastry chef and co-owner of Michelin-starred Sollip, merges modern and classic French techniques with ingredients from her Korean heritage, creating truly unique culinary creations. Jonny Lake , co-founder of Trivet, brings his extensive experience from renowned establishments such as The Fat Duck, where he was Executive Head Chef, to offer dishes that have earned him two Michelin stars in 2024.

, co-founder of Trivet, brings his extensive experience from renowned establishments such as The Fat Duck, where he was Executive Head Chef, to offer dishes that have earned him two Michelin stars in 2024. Ashley Palmer-Watts , the award-winning chef behind The Devonshire, known for his long tenure at The Fat Duck Group, presents dishes that reflect his deep connection to the countryside and the vibrant energy of London’s dining scene.

, the award-winning chef behind The Devonshire, known for his long tenure at The Fat Duck Group, presents dishes that reflect his deep connection to the countryside and the vibrant energy of London’s dining scene. Tomos Parry , of Brat, brings his award-winning approach to wood-fired cooking, inspired by his Welsh heritage and honed in some of London’s most respected kitchens.

, of Brat, brings his award-winning approach to wood-fired cooking, inspired by his Welsh heritage and honed in some of London’s most respected kitchens. Cynthia Shanmugalingam, the chef-proprietor of Rambutan and acclaimed author, brings the vibrant flavours of Sri Lanka to London, offering a fresh perspective on Sri Lankan cuisine that has captivated the city.

Chef and co-founder of Gill Soul Co, Robin Gill said:

“The Winter Chefs’ Dinner is set to be an incredible and fun night for both myself and the other chefs, getting together such talent in one kitchen will make for a very special dining experience. Whilst enjoying the fantastic menu being served, we should not forget the purpose of the event to help support those who are struggling within the industry that we all know and love so much, with great people at the heart of everything that we do.”