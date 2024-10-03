Sodexo UK & Ireland Chef Adam Collison Advances To Cook For Change! Global Final

Share Post Share Email

Sodexo has announced the finalists for the company’s Cook for Change! – 2024 Global Sustainable Chef Challenge. Among the shortlist is Adam Collison, Head Chef at Alderley Park, representing Sodexo’s UK and Ireland Corporate Services business.

Now in its third year, the Sustainable Chef Challenge is a global competition designed to inspire chefs to create tasty dishes that have low carbon emissions.

Earlier this year, Sodexo chefs from around the world entered the challenge, competing for the coveted opportunity to display their talents on the international stage. The competition not only highlights the culinary community’s creativity but also reinforces Sodexo’s commitment to sustainability through low-carbon cooking.

Adam Collison, a seasoned competitor in cooking competitions, brings a wealth of experience to the table. He was crowned Sodexo UK & Ireland Chef of the Year in 2018 and won the Meat Free Dish of the Year at the 2021 StrEAT Food Awards.

In November, Adam will represent Sodexo UK & Ireland at the Cook for Change! live final in Paris, hosted at the renowned Lenôtre Culinary Arts School. There, he will compete against colleagues from around the world, fine-tuning his culinary skills over two days of collaboration, innovation, and competition.

During the final, chefs will follow key principles aimed at enhancing responsible culinary practices that align with Sodexo’s roadmap to net zero. These include creating tasty plant-based dishes to limit meat consumption, using sustainable ingredients paired with energy-efficient cooking methods to reduce the carbon footprint, and minimising water and energy consumption while providing healthy, nutrient-rich food. A zero-food-waste approach will also be emphasised by utilising the full potential of every vegetable, including parts often considered waste.

Adam’s signature dish, “The Whole Cauliflower,” highlights locally sourced ingredients and exemplifies these sustainable cooking practices.

Lynsey O’Keefe, CEO of Corporate Services and Energy & Resources at Sodexo UK & Ireland, said:

“Adam’s selection as a Cook for Change! finalist in the Global Sustainable Chef Challenge is a testament to his exceptional talent and commitment to sustainability. The challenge reflects Sodexo’s vision of creating sustainable, delicious, and low-carbon meals, while also supporting our clients’ sustainability goals. We wish Adam the best of luck as he represents the UK & Ireland on the global culinary stage.”