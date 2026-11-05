Bold future for Venue Hospitality as Restaurant Associates Venues Join Company of Cooks

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Two of the most respected names in British venue hospitality have come together.

Restaurant Associates Venues and its teams have joined Company of Cooks, creating one specialist brand dedicated to delivering exceptional food, drink and experiences to clients and customers in distinctive cultural, heritage and leisure destinations.

The move brings together shared expertise, creativity and a deep understanding of what makes every venue unique. With the character of each place at its heart, the combined team will build on strong foundations, raise standards and create thoughtful hospitality that feels authentic to its setting and memorable for every guest.

The new chapter comes as Company of Cooks marks its 30th anniversary. Since opening in London in 1996, the business has grown by staying true to a simple belief in celebrating craftmanship, creativity and community.

Bringing the teams together harnesses the depth of expertise across the business and reinforces a shared commitment to the highest standards. The team will establish centres of excellence where specialists share knowledge and best practice to drive innovation in hospitality. By sharing ideas, developing talent and challenging convention, they will continue to push the boundaries of hospitality and deliver exceptional experiences for every client, venue and guest.

Dirk Talsma, Managing Director of Company of Cooks, said: “I am incredibly excited about this next chapter. Company of Cooks’ 30-year heritage is built on integrity and the belief that brilliant hospitality starts with brilliant people. Bringing our teams together is a natural evolution, strengthening our operational expertise, culinary innovation and event sales capability, alongside greater investment in our people and client locations.

“Our ambition is to become the UK’s most admired hospitality partner for cultural destinations, heritage event venues and visitor attractions. We are structured to give clients, guests and venues outstanding support while investing meaningfully in our teams. That means great training, genuine career opportunities and a supportive culture where people feel valued. When we care for our people, they bring creativity, confidence and craft to every guest experience.”

Matt Thomas, CEO, Workplace + Leisure, Compass Group UK & Ireland, said: “We have long admired Company of Cooks and what it stands for. As our market evolves, we need to keep developing our people and challenging our thinking, so we continue to earn the trust of the clients and customers we serve today and those we will welcome tomorrow. Company of Cooks has an important place within the Workplace + Leisure sector, alongside distinctive, thoughtful brands that can share expertise while staying true to their own identities. My job is to give this leadership team the resources, investment and talented people they need to uphold the highest standards and deliver on our promises. That is what matters: backing our people to do what they do best, and making sure our clients and customers see the difference.”