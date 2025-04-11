Britain’s Brewing Heritage At Risk From Climate Change Report Reveals

Share Post Share Email

The future of Britain’s traditional supply of brewing ingredients, from both home and abroad, is at risk of being severely diminished by climate change unless brewers, farmers and the Government work together, the BBPA and the Zero Carbon Forum have warned.

Their call for urgent collaboration to protect domestic production of British barley and hops from climate change is outlined in a new report commissioned by BBPA and Zero Carbon Forum and authored by specialist sustainability consultancy, 3Keel.

It warns Britain’s unique brewing heritage is at risk as changes in our climate will put supplies of home-grown ingredients under stress, potentially increasing brewers’ reliance on imported crops.

Among the report’s key findings are:

Wetter autumns and drier, hotter summers are putting UK and international malting barley and hop cultivation at increasing risk of diminishing yield and quality for both crops.

Adaption measures are required, including switching to climate-resistant crop varieties, plus using irrigation and regenerative farming techniques

Government support is required to help fund climate-adaption measures

The British brewing sector and stakeholders across the supply chain must take collective action to build resilience

The ‘UK Brewing Sector Risk and Resilience’ report, highlights the potential impact of domestic and global supply disruption and shortages as a result of the changing climate, which could lead to price volatility.

In the future, crops may be prioritised for food rather than brewing, which would risk livelihoods across the supply chain.

Traditional British hop varieties, which are vital to the cask beer industry, could be at risk if – as the report projects – flooding increases and spring & summers become hotter.

The bodies are urging collaboration across the sector and supply chain to mitigate the risks to barley and hop production and protect both the heritage of British beer – but also the economic contributions and jobs the industry provides.

Latest figures show the British beer and pub industry contributes more than £34billion to the economy and supports more than a million jobs.

Emma McClarkin, CEO of the BBPA, said:

“This important research couldn’t sound the alarm any clearer; we now know the risks climate change poses to our sector.

“More importantly, this should be heeded as a rallying cry that we all need to pull together and collaborate so we can protect our unique heritage and homegrown crops.

“For centuries, Britain has relied on its barley and hops to make delicious beer, and we must act to preserve and protect this proud tradition, by everyone in the supply chain meaningfully working together.”

The BBPA and ZCF said collaborative effort is needed requiring action by brewers, farmers, as well as support from the Government, including:

Recognition of the longer-term impacts of climate change on British farming as part of domestic and trade policy development

Funding to support research and adoption of adaptation measures to mitigate climate risks

A positive regulatory landscape for both farmers and brewers

Bob Gordon, director of the Zero Carbon Forum, said:

“If we are to ensure our brewing industry is resilient-enough to cope with drier summers and wetter winters, proactive steps are required.

“These steps must be taken together. Challenges on this scale require strong collaboration.

“The Zero Carbon Forum, with the support of UK brewers and pubcos, is looking forward to working with the sector to turn this report’s recommendations into action.”

The Maltsters Association of Great Britain said:

“The UK malting industry, represented by the Maltsters’ Association of Great Britain (MAGB), has a long history of supplying fine malts for beer brewing. British maltsters provide malt to 14 of the largest 20 brewers in the world, as well as supplying the smallest microbreweries. MAGB members source their barley almost exclusively from British growers due to the excellent quality and (at present) reliable supply. The risk from climate change in disrupting this situation is real and all measures to mitigate this are supported; we welcome the report commissioned by the BPPA.”

The British Hop Association said: “Charles Faram Farms and other grower members of the British Hop Association are very grateful to 3Keel and the BBPA for this excellent report. It highlights the difficulties growers are facing worldwide, not just today but also how things will develop in the coming years. It highlights some important ways forward for breweries and growers and perhaps most importantly shows how important the UK could become in hop production moving forward.”

The report can be downloaded here.