CAMRA ‘Kickstarts’ The Perry Renaissance

The Campaign for Real Ale (CAMRA) holds its first ‘Perry Month’ as new ground-breaking consumer guide to perry launches on KickStarter.

CAMRA will be celebrating its biannual Cider and Perry Month with a twist this October, with the consumer organisation holding its first ever Perry Month. CAMRA’s campaigning, world-famous festivals, and twice-yearly Cider and Perry Month celebrations, have been credited with keeping these traditional drinks alive, but this year the Campaign is going even further.

Perry Month will be celebrating all things perry, offering curious drinkers a chance to learn about the history of this ancient drink, hear about the best perry events and tastings happening across the UK, champion the vital conservation work keeping endangered varieties of perry pear alive, and find out about the publication of the first consumer guide to perry.

CAMRA’s Cider and Perry Campaigns Director, Gillian Hough said: “It’s wonderful that we are celebrating Perry Month this October. Despite the real and present threat of extinction perry is a thriving, wonderful, refreshing drink made from fermented perry pear juice and is long overdue its time in the spotlight.

“We want to bring as many people as possible along on this journey of perry celebrations, that’s why as part of Perry month, readers will be able to take part in our Kickstarter campaign to support the publication of Perry: A Drinker’s Guide.”

Written by UK cider and perry expert Adam Wells, the upcoming title is slated for publication in May 2024, with a range of exclusive extras and rewards on offer for those who get involved during Perry Month.

Brand new content from CAMRA’s award winning Learn & Discover programme will also be published throughout October, covering the ecological importance of perry pear trees, as well as a critical look at whether current labelling requirements are giving consumers all the information they need.

Author Adam Wells said: “Perry has always sat rather in cider’s shadow in the mind of the British drinker – the ‘and perry’ suffix that’s glad to get a mention. But it is very much its own drink, with its own history, characters, fruits and flavours.

“In the last five years real, aspirational perry has risen in popularity and quality in Britain and around the world, as talented makers and curious drinkers have turned their attention to this remarkable drink. CAMRA’s dedication to championing perry in its own right is inspiring and timely, and we can’t wait to share perry’s fascinating story and flavours in this first-ever guide aimed specifically at the drinker.”