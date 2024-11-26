Carlsberg Marston’s Brewing Company Axe Well-Known Beer Brands, Says CAMRA

Share Post Share Email

The Campaign for Real Ale (CAMRA) has reported that pubs will soon be unable to stock iconic beers, including Banks’s Mild, following the Carlsberg buy-out of the last of Marston’s UK brewing operations.

Fears that global brewers hugely reduce consumer choice in the UK have, CAMRA say, been realised as Carlsberg Marston’s Brewing company (CMBC) axes eight classic British cask beers.

The decision to delist these brands by the end of the year will have a huge impact on both pubs and pubgoers dealing brewing, consumer choice, and industry jobs another blow they said

Despite an investigation by the Competition and Markets Authority finding that the merger of Marston’s and Carlsberg would not have negative effects, it is now confirmed that the consolidation of the businesses will be followed by the consolidation of their brands, resulting in a huge loss of choice at the bar for consumers. Eight cask beers and a further three keg brands will no longer be available to pubs.

The Eight cask beers and a further three keg brands which will no longer be available to pubsare:

Banks’s Mild

Banks’s Sunbeam

Bombardier

Eagle IPA

Jenning Cumberland Ale

Mansfield Dark Smooth

Mansfield Original Bitter

Marston’s Old Empire

Marston’s 61 Deep

Ringwood Boondoggle

Ringwood Old Thumper

Commenting, CAMRA’s Real Ale, Cider and Perry Campaigns Director and Vice Chair, Gillian Hough said:

“This is another example of a globally owned business wiping out UK brewing heritage.

“I hope that this change will mean space on the bar for licensees to stock guest beers from local independent breweries, but realistically, I suspect this isn’t what CMBC plans. This loss of consumer choice is the inevitable outcome of a brewing conglomerate run by accountants and the bottom line. This is a sad and disappointing decision that puts both the history and the future of British brewing in jeopardy.”