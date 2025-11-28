Chef Sally Abé Joins 2026 Toque d’Or® Judging Panel

Share Post Share Email

Nestlé Professional today announced culinary super star Sally Abé as head judge for the 38th edition of Toque d’Or. With a strong passion for elevating British cuisine through local, seasonal and sustainable produce – and her commitment to nurturing the next generation – Sally will bring her unique perspective and skills to the panel of industry experts.

Having worked at a number of top establishments including The Savoy, The Ledbury and Michelin-starred pub The Harwood Arms, Sally now leads a brigade of chefs at top Cotswolds gastropub The Bull. As well as sharing her expertise, she’ll work closely with next year’s finalists in a bespoke challenge centred around the competition theme of cultural fusion, diversity and innovation.

Joining Sally on the Toque d’Or panel will be outstanding chef Kate Austen and seasoned hospitality professional Andy Downton.

With more than two decades of Michelin-level hospitality expertise and a proven track record in guiding restaurants toward sustainable growth, independent consultant Andy Downton joins as the final recruit for the 2026 competition.

Also returning to the judging panel are previous competition finalists and winners, who will share their experience and insight as former competitors turned mentors.

Louise Bawden, senior events and strategic partnership manager at Nestlé Professional said:

“We are absolutely thrilled to welcome Sally to the Toque d’Or judging panel for 2026. Her passion for championing British ingredients and nurturing young talent perfectly reflects the values at the heart of the competition. With Sally, Kate and Andy bringing such a diverse mix of experience and perspectives, next year’s competitors are set to be inspired, challenged and supported like never before.”

Sally Abé, chef and head of food at Cotswolds gastropub the Bull, Charlbury said:

“It’s such an honour to join the Toque d’Or judging panel as head judge this year. Supporting the next generation of chefs is something I care deeply about, they’re the future of our industry. I can’t wait to see how they interpret this year’s theme and use their creativity to celebrate culture, flavour and innovation through food.”



Kate Austen, Private Chef said:

“I’m thrilled to join the Toque d’Or panel. The industry needs bold, curious young chefs, and I can’t wait to see how they interpret this year’s theme with imagination and ambition.”

Andy Downton, owner & founder, Burnt Chocolate Consultancy said:

“I am absolutely thrilled to be joining this year’s Toque d’Or judging team, it’s an amazing opportunity to showcase hospitality as an exciting and rewarding profession. I’m looking forward to using my experience to help empower the next generation to push boundaries, show their passion and professionalism, and realise their full potential in this year’s competition.”

To register and find out more about the competition’s format, timeline and full T&Cs, please go to: www.nestleprofessional.co.uk/toque-dor.