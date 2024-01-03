Christmas Cheer: Culinary Students Serve Up Support for Local Hospice

Share Tweet Share Email

A North Kent based charity received an extra special Christmas present as local students raised £1,000 to support its efforts.

North Kent College Culinary Academy students invited ellenor Hospice to the Gallery Restaurant, at the College’s Gravesend campus just before Christmas, for a festive afternoon tea and to hand over the donation.

The money was raised when the students held a charity night in aid of the Hospice, which featured a two-course menu prepared by students, live music, a pop-up bar and shop and more.

“This was a wonderful event organised by staff and students, showcasing their skills and contributing to a very worthy and local cause,” said Nikki Franks, Assistant Principal – Construction and Engineering at North Kent College.