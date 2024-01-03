Pints’ Of Wine Stocked On Britain’s Shelves For The First Time Ever

Share Tweet Share Email

The government is to allow the sale of ‘pint’ sized still and sparkling wine across supermarkets, pubs, clubs and restaurants, the Department for Business and Trade has announced.

The move to introduce the 568ml size would sit alongside the 200ml and 500ml measures already available, offering more flexibility and choice for customers.

The UK’s wine sector is set for the boost as part of the Government’s smarter regulation programme to ensure regulations are up to date and agile,. The move comes following engagement with the industry, with businesses now being able to sell prepacked still and sparkling wine in 500ml and 200ml sizes as well as a new 568ml ‘pint’ quantity.

900 vineyards are set to benefit from the new freedoms, boosting production and supporting British businesses, which currently produce around 12.2 million bottles of still or sparkling wine a year*.

These optional reforms from Government are thanks to our new Brexit freedoms via the Retained EU Law (Revocation and Reform) Act 2023 and are wholeheartedly backed by industry wanting to reduce burdensome regulations. The changes will help to boost innovation, increase business freedoms and improve choice for consumers.

Minister for Enterprise, Markets and Small Business Kevin Hollinrake said:

Innovation, freedom and choice – that’s what today’s announcement gives to producers and consumers alike.

Our exit from the EU was all about moments just like this, where we can seize new opportunities and provide a real boost to our great British wineries and further growing the economy.

Nicola Bates, CEO of WineGB said: We welcome the chance to be able to harmonise still and sparkling bottle sizes and we are happy to raise a glass to the greater choice that allows UK producers for domestic sales.

The Windsor Framework also means that newly packaged wine will be able to be sold by bars, restaurants and retailers in Northern Ireland – with products able to move in what is known as the retail “Green Lane”, under the Northern Ireland Retail Movement Scheme.

In addition to announcing the deregulatory measure on wine, the Government has published a response to the consultation Choice on units of measurement: markings and sales. Following the extensive consultation, the Government has decided not to introduce any new legislation in this area. But new guidance has been issued to promote awareness and use of imperial measurements.

The Government will continue to keep this legislative framework under consideration, as part of a wider review of metrology EU derived legislation.