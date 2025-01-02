Community Campaign to Revive Historic Village Pub Gains Momentum

Share Post Share Email

A determined campaign to breathe new life into a cherished village pub is gathering significant support from local residents and beyond. The Elm Tree Inn, located in the picturesque village of Langton Herring Dorset, has been a central part of community life for over three centuries. However, the pub closed its doors in November 2023, citing challenges in trade and a difficult operating climate.

In response, a group of passionate villagers has formed “The Friends of the Elm Tree” with the goal of reopening the pub as a community-owned, not-for-profit establishment. The group has launched an ambitious fundraising initiative to secure the £600,000 needed to purchase and refurbish the property. To date, nearly £300,000 has been raised through the sale of community shares, with contributions coming from as far afield as France and Germany.

Nick Carroll, chairman of The Friends of the Elm Tree, expressed enthusiasm about the campaign’s progress. “We recently received approval from the Financial Conduct Authority, which allowed us to launch our share issue at a packed event in the village hall,” he said. “The response has been phenomenal, with strong support locally and internationally. Shares are priced at £1 each, with a minimum investment of £200 and a maximum of £65,000.”

Mr. Carroll shared heartening examples of community involvement, noting that one family purchased £1,000 in shares to divide among their five children, while another supporter invested £20,000—the largest single contribution to date. Shareholders will primarily trade shares within the community, fostering local engagement and long-term commitment to the pub’s success. By the third year of trading, the group anticipates being able to pay modest interest on shares, with the expectation that many investors will retain their shares as a legacy for future generations.

Campaigners are working tirelessly to meet their fundraising target by the end of March, including plans to launch a crowdfunding initiative in the new year. Alexa Tilley, a key member of the group, said, “The response has been incredible. As soon as people learn about the campaign, they’re eager to contribute. The share scheme has created a real buzz, and we’re focused on maintaining momentum.”

The Elm Tree Inn’s history adds an extra layer of significance to the campaign. Dating back to the 1700s, the pub boasts a fascinating heritage, including tales of smugglers and wartime visits by notable figures. In the mid-20th century, it served as a meeting place for individuals associated with the Portland Spy Ring, adding intrigue to its storied past.

Community members remain optimistic about their efforts to restore the Elm Tree Inn as a thriving social hub and cultural landmark. With widespread support and a clear vision for the future, the Friends of the Elm Tree say they are determined to ensure this iconic pub remains at the heart of village life for generations to come.