Doolin Rock Take on Second Pub With Greene King After £300,000 Investment

Doolin Rock Pub Company, the growing pub business founded by Colin Coogan and Austin Whelan, has opened its second pub with Greene King Pub Partners.

The pub operating business has taken on The Waggon & Horses in Newmarket following a £300,000 investment by Greene King Pub Partners, which is the leased, tenanted and franchise division of Greene King.

The six-figure investment has been used to transform the pub both inside and outside, including significant upgrades to the externals of the pub and all new decorations.

Due to its location in the heart of Newmarket, which is the global centre of thoroughbred horse racing, The Waggon & Horses will pride itself on its sports offer with a particular focus on horse racing.

The Waggon & Horses becomes Doolin Rock Pub Company’s fourth pub and the second with Greene King, following the opening of The Acorn in Barking in August 2023.

Colin Coogan and Austin Whelan, Co-founders of Doolin Rock Pub Company said:

“We’re delighted to be expanding our partnership with Greene King Pub Partners by opening our second pub with the business.

“From the get-go, Greene King have shown their willingness to invest in us as proven multiple operators with ambitions to grow. Alongside this investment their operational and marketing support has been second to none and we look forward to continued expansion with them in the future.”

Dan Robinson, Managing Director of Greene King Pub Partners, said:

“Our £300,000 investment in the Waggon & Horses transforms the pub making it perfect for Doolin Rock Pub Company to deliver their vision.

“It’s excellent to see our partnership with Colin and Austin continue to flourish and I am excited to see how we continue to help them grow the Waggon & Horses and their overall operation going forward.”