Latest:

CLH News: Caterer, Licensee and Hotelier News

All the latest news, products and developments for pubs, restaurants, hotels and the catering and hospitality industry.

Beer Breweries Food and Drink Hospitality News Pubs 

Greene King Pub Partners Launches Sixth Hive Pubs Site Following £260,000 Makeover

, , , , , ,

Greene King Pub Partners has launched its sixth Hive Pubs site.

The Peacock in Boughton, Chester has been transformed into a Hive Pub following a £260,000 makeover and will be run by new franchisee Peter Boardman.

Hive Pubs is the new franchise pub concept from Greene King Pub Partners.

The Peacock has been transformed with a complete refresh throughout in line with the Hive Pubs brand and concept to create a modern look and feel with community at its heart.

Peter Boardman, franchisee for The Peacock, said: “As a Hive Pubs franchisee, I have been able to open a new pub business without the risk or large investment usually needed. The ready-to-go proven concept Hive Pubs delivers allows me to focus on running and growing my pub business.”

 Andy Wearn, Business Development Manager at Greene King Pub Partners said:

“We’re really pleased with the transformation of The Peacock to a Hive Pub following our £260,000 makeover. The pub now represents everything Hive Pubs is about – community and delivering the best local pub experience.

“This is our sixth Hive Pub site and we look forward to rolling out more in the coming months and year ahead.”