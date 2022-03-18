Greene King Pub Partners Launches Sixth Hive Pubs Site Following £260,000 Makeover

Share Tweet Share Email

Greene King Pub Partners has launched its sixth Hive Pubs site.

The Peacock in Boughton, Chester has been transformed into a Hive Pub following a £260,000 makeover and will be run by new franchisee Peter Boardman.

Hive Pubs is the new franchise pub concept from Greene King Pub Partners.

The Peacock has been transformed with a complete refresh throughout in line with the Hive Pubs brand and concept to create a modern look and feel with community at its heart.

Peter Boardman, franchisee for The Peacock, said: “As a Hive Pubs franchisee, I have been able to open a new pub business without the risk or large investment usually needed. The ready-to-go proven concept Hive Pubs delivers allows me to focus on running and growing my pub business.”

Andy Wearn, Business Development Manager at Greene King Pub Partners said:

“We’re really pleased with the transformation of The Peacock to a Hive Pub following our £260,000 makeover. The pub now represents everything Hive Pubs is about – community and delivering the best local pub experience.

“This is our sixth Hive Pub site and we look forward to rolling out more in the coming months and year ahead.”