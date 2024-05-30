Greene King Pub Partners Opens Two More Nest Pubs

Share Tweet Share Email

Left – The Highwood in Solihull (Left) and The Wellington in Bebington

Right – The Wellington’s

Greene King Pub Partners, the leased, tenanted and franchise business unit of Greene King, has opened its second and third Nest Pubs.

The Highwood in Solihull and The Wellington in Bebington near Birkenhead both opened on Friday 24th May.

Each pub has received a £285,000 investment by Greene King to transform them into Nest Pubs. This has seen each pub receive all new decorations, fixtures and fittings including new bars, seating and more.

Outside, both The Highwood’s and The Wellington’s signage and overall presentation have also been upgraded in line with the Nest Pubs look and feel.

Paul Shakespeare and Hayley Towner will operate The Highwood as franchisees. Previously, Paul worked at The Highwood before working in entertainment as a quiz host and DJ for the last six years.

Michael and Michelle Yates will become the franchisees of The Wellington. Prior to taking on The Wellington, they operated a pub in nearby Rock Ferry and ran their own business for seven years.

Nest Pubs is the second franchise concept from Greene King Pub Partners, following the success of Hive Pubs, the first franchise concept Greene King launched back in 2021, which now operates in over 50 sites.

Nest Pubs are wet-led pubs predominantly located on busy high streets and in communities, providing great value, an excellent experience and regular sport and entertainment.

Dan Robinson, Managing Director of Greene King Pub Partners, said: “Its brilliant to be opening not just one, but two more Nest Pubs! This brings us up to three Nest Pubs overall in what is quite a short space of time. We are really excited about the potential of Nest Pubs and will continue with more openings in the coming months.

“Alongside Nest Pubs, we are continuing to invest in and grow Hive Pubs as well as support our leased & tenanted Partners with their brilliant pub businesses.”