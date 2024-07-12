Greene King Pub Partners Raise Over £55,000 For Macmillan Cancer Support

Share Tweet Share Email

Greene King Pub Partners, the leased, tenanted and franchise division of Greene King, has raised over £55,000 for Macmillan Cancer Support.

The trade event and evening, hosted at The DoubleTree by Hilton in Swindon, Wiltshire, was attended by over 190 people, including Greene King Pub Partners tenants and lessees from across the South-West along with suppliers including Heineken, Pernod Ricard and Worldpay amongst others.

The funds were raised at a Summertime Ball organised by members of the Pub Partners operations team.

Guests on the evening were served a three-course meal and enjoyed a DJ, live band, a fundraising auction and also a grand raffle.

Furthermore, the occasion was also marked as licensees Don and Marion Healy of The Healy Group were presented a gift by Pub Partners Managing Director Dan Robinson in recognition of their longstanding and successful partnership with Greene King Pub Partners.

The couple, who opened their first pub in partnership with Greene King in 2011, The Man on The Moon in Bristol, were gifted the original sign from the pub.

All the funds raised from the event will be used to help Macmillan Cancer Support, which Greene King is a corporate partner of.

In the afternoon a trade show for partners was hosted by the South-West Pub Partners team, providing advice and support for pub operators.

Representatives from the sector at the trade showcase included Pieminister pies, who offered free tasters of their new Handy Pies, along with other suppliers including Brakes, BeerTech and Evyve.

Mike O’ Connor, Operations Director for Greene King Pub Partners, said:

“A big thank you and well-done to our Partners and team in the South-West who have done an incredible job raising over £55,000 for Macmillan Cancer Support through this event.

“Thank you as well to all our supporting suppliers whom without this event would not be possible. As well as having a great night of celebration for our Partners and raising funds for Macmillan, the trade show alongside the dinner I know helped several of our Partners to grow and develop their businesses.”

