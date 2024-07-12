Sales Soar On A Storming Semi Final!

Share Tweet Share Email

A vastly improved England team have dug deep and reached the Euro 2024 final after Ollie Watkins’ superb last-minute strike secured a 2-1 win over the Netherlands last night.

Not only is the country in seventh heaven but so too is the entire hospitality industry as sales soared an incredible +66% compared to 2023 and an even more astonishing +82.7% compared to an average Wednesday in 2024!

Ollie Watkins sent fans into absolute ecstasy as they drank an amazing 12.5m pints which is +56% higher than predicted by the BBPA. This equates to +66% compared to the same day in 2023 and an enormous +88% versus the average Wednesday this year! Pubs were helped last night by the extended opening hours giving them an additional 2 hours trading which allowed fans to carry on their celebrations later into the night and boost sales even further.

In terms of footfall in outlets, not surprisingly, this was also up with a strong uplift of +18.3% between 8pm and 11pm in outlets that were showing the game.

The average pub in England served 329 pints of Draught Beer & Cider yesterday which generated an additional revenue of £708 vs an average Wednesday this year, and this is an additional 131 pints versus the same day in 2023.

Overall, Beer & Cider performance was up +66.2% driven by EVERY single category. The BIGGEST winner was WORLD LAGER which was up an impressive +96% and STOUT up +93.8% vs. the same day in 2024, Fruit Cider grew +90% and World 4% was up +81.3%, so all saw substantial increases. Core Lager, Craft, Apple Cider & Premium Lager all under indexed versus the phenomenal overall Draught Category performance, but nonetheless were still ahead of 2023.

As the average pub sold 329 pints yesterday, we can see from the heat map of sales that London produced the hottest sales +78% more than last year as the capital celebrated. All regions of England were up as the fans celebrated from the North to the South, with only the Midlands showing a slightly dampened enthusiasm.