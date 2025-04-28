Greene King Reopens The Sherlock Holmes Following “Significant Investment”

Share Post Share Email

One of London’s original themed pubs has reopened its doors in St James’s, following a six-figure investment from owners Greene King.

The Sherlock Holmes is the latest historical site in Greene King’s portfolio to receive significant investment, restoring a pocket of Victoriana in modern London.

The pub is understood to have featured in the 1892 Sherlock Holmes story ‘The Adventure of the Noble Bachelor’, The Sherlock Homes is themed around Conan Doyle’s famous detective and has contained a large collection of memorabilia related to the character since the 1950s.

The pub, which is located on Northumberland Street, has seen a refurbished interior and exterior, all curated to evoke the atmosphere of Sir Arthur Conan Doyle’s tales.

Zoe Bowley, Managing Director for Greene King pubs, said:

“Pubs are a key part of the history of our country, so we’re always very mindful when we make investments in historic pubs to do them justice.

“The Sherlock Holmes is an important part of our central London offer and, over the years, has become known as a working museum amongst Sherlock Holmes enthusiasts. This investment has rejuvenated the pub, preserving key elements of the Victorian era whilst reaffirming its prime position in St James’s.

“The pub reopens as the third in our ‘Premium Heritage’ collection, making it perfect for customers looking for a classic pub experience, but where they can feel steeped in local history and enjoy refined hospitality over a special meal or after-work drinks with friends.”

The Sherlock Holmes investment brings a complete interior and exterior overhaul, including spaces that lean into the pub as a working museum and the introduction of new dining zones throughout the pub with The Parlour, The Library and The Sir Conan Doyle rooms. The exterior has also been completely revamped, with an improved outdoors space with new seating, lighting and signage.

It is the latest of Greene King’s historical pubs to receive investment, with The Crown – which dates back to 1833 and is the last remaining pub on the Seven Dials in Covent Garden – and The Garrick Arms, on Charing Cross Road, both reopening recently.