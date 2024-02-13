Hydes Brewery To Invest Millions In Its Pub Estate Throughout The Year

Share Tweet Share Email

Salford-based brewer and pub retailer Hydes has committed to a multi-million, seven-figure investment programme across its pub estate throughout the remainder of 2024.

The family-owned independent business, which marked its 160th anniversary last year, will begin the investment programme with a refurbishment of its award-winning pub and boutique hotel, The Abel Heywood, based in Manchester’s vibrant Northern Quarter.

Acquired by Hydes in 2015, The Abel Heywood will close on 25th February for a full interior refurbishment including new booth seating, modernisation of existing Victorian-style decor, new external signage, lighting and a revitalisation of the bar areas.

Hydes is committing £200k investment to the project and will re-open the characterful pub to customers on 9th March. The on-site boutique hotel, which is popular with visitors to Manchester, has a 99% occupancy rate and will remain open throughout the renovations.

The investment forms part of a wider multi-million-pound programme planned for other key sites in Hydes’ portfolio including significant investments at The Boat House at Parkgate on the Wirral, The Nursery Inn at Heaton Norris, Stockport and The Mount Inn at Chester. The investment total will run into seven figures for the year including smaller-scale refurbishments at a number of additional Hydes pubs.

Last year Hydes committed over £4 million worth of investment in its estate. The Jolly Thresher in Lymm and The John Millington in Cheadle Hulme both underwent extensive refurbishments. Further investments were made at various other sites including The Sam Brooks in Sale, The Golden Lion in Rossett and Alfreds in Macclesfield.

In October 2022, Hydes completed its first freehold acquisition since 2015, purchasing the former police station in Heswall. Named after the architect of the original building, The Harry Beswick, cost over £3.6m and opened its doors as Hydes’ newest premium pub and dining venue in November 2023.

Adam Mayers, managing director of Hydes commented: “The Abel Heywood is a key venue and kicks off a series of investments that will see us continuing to commit to the ongoing refurbishments of all pubs in our estate. This follows significant investment programmes for the previous two years, resulting in the revitalisation of multiple sites. The Abel Heywood, with its adjoined 15 room boutique hotel, is a firm favourite in the city’s Northern Quarter and this investment will enable it to build on the success and reputation it has established since we first acquired it nearly a decade ago.

“Starting with The Abel Heywood, our ongoing investment in the estate not only highlights the commitment to delivering exceptional customer experience, products and services but also underpins the integral role in the communities it serves. Investment in our pubs and our people is top priority at Hydes and this will continue throughout the coming year, strengthening our offering and enhancing the overall experience for all our customers and guests.”