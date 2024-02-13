The Castle Inn pub celebrates reopening following joint investment with Punch Pubs & Co

Share Tweet Share Email

Photo Credit Matthew Holland Photography

Congleton locals are rejoicing following the Castle Inn pub’s reopening!

The popular pub, which lies in the rural outskirts of Congleton, reopened this February following a joint circa. £160k investment with independent pub company Punch Pubs & Co.

Opening with a fresh new look, the pub has been revived under new management as husband-and-wife team, Paul and Karen Brown, have stepped-in to bring back the adored local.

No strangers to the industry, Paul and Karen were at the helm of a nearby pub for over a decade but are now keen to put the Castle Inn firmly back on the map and at the heart of its community again.

Paul said: “We were very much looking forward to reopening the Castle Inn, and after a busy Christmas in our last pub, we were excited to begin our new venture.

“We’ve had some excellent feedback so far and the response we’ve had online has been overwhelming. Everyone has been so supportive!”

New faces behind the bar aren’t the only changes at the Castle Inn. As part of the investment with Punch Pubs, the 200-year-old venue has undergone a small transformation which includes new ceilings and flooring, as well as a revamp throughout.

Paul said: “It was important for us to understand what our guests’ needs were. The pub has been a popular spot within Congleton for many years, and we want to be the place where they return and make many more happy memories. We’ve listened and taken their feedback on board.”

The Castle Inn will cater to various customers, from those dining-in with their families, to dog walkers, hikers or guests who are simply stopping by for a drink, or two.

Punch Pubs & Co Operations Manager Harry Bourne said: “I’m really excited to be working with Paul and Karen and getting the Castle back open and thriving at the heart of the community. Paul and Karen are fantastic operators with a breadth of experience in the industry. I’m looking forwards to working closely with them to see how far we can really take this fantastic pub.”

With big shoes to fill, Paul, Karen and the rest of the team at the Castle are more than prepared for their next venture and are ready to help create and be a part of many more happy memories in the future.