KP of the Year: The Competition Heats Up

If your KP is a star performer or a kitchen ninja, nominate them!

Isn’t it time your KPs got a bit of recognition for all their hard work? The warewashing gurus at Winterhalter are searching for the 2022 Kitchen Porter of the Year and are looking to encourage as many entries as possible.

“The huge affection that chefs, managers and colleagues feel for their KPs is evident from the entries that flood in every year,” says Stephen Kinkead, managing director of Winterhalter UK. “And you should see the winners’ faces light up when they find out about the award! It’s such a pleasure to be involved in this event.”

The first KP of the Year was awarded way back in 2013, to Bartek Malek of the Jumeirah Carlton Tower Hotel in Knightsbridge, whose executive chef, Simon Young, described him as “the star performer of our team.” The latest winner, in 2019, was Davie Fleetham of BaxterStorey at RBS in Edinburgh, who said, “To be recognised like this is amazing.” In 2016 the winner, Mick Dunn of Rubens at the Palace, was described by his nominator as ‘a kitchen ninja’. Mick said, “It’s a privilege and an honour to be voted for in such a prestigious event.”

Closing date for entries is 29th July. The awards will be judged by a panel of top foodservice industry names. To enter your KP, simply visit kpoftheyear.com, click on the ‘nominate’ button and fill in the short form.

The 2022 KP of the Year will receive the prestigious trophy, £1,000 cash and a celebratory meal for family and friends at a restaurant in their area. Plus, their working life gets easier, since the winner’s kitchen gets a brand new Winterhalter warewasher! Two runners up receive cash prizes and every entrant is a winner, since they all receive an exclusive KP of the Year apron in a presentation tin.

To find out more visit kpoftheyear.com.