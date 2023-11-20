London Business Leaders Sleep Out to Fight Homelessness

Share Tweet Share Email

Today (Monday 20th November 2023), over 140 CEOs and business leaders across London, including some of the capital’s most prominent hospitality figures, will give up their warm beds to spend the night sleeping outdoors at Lord’s Cricket Ground. The initiative from CEO Sleepout UK pulls together those with powerful voices to raise awareness and funds for the homeless.

With Suella Braverman’s reference to “lifestyle choice” when referring to the homeless using tents and the number of people sleeping rough rising for the first time in half a decade* as the cost-of-living crisis pushes more people on to the streets, raising funds has never been more vital.

Hospitality leaders taking to their sleeping bags this year include Henrik Muehle, Managing Director of Flemings Mayfair Hotel; Martin Williams, CEO of Rare Restaurants; Edoardo Minoli of The Birley Clubs (COO); Vijay Sana, General Manager of Hutong, plus a number of leaders at Caprice Holdings including Dylan Ramsay (Commercial Finance Director) George Jones (Group Executive Director) Jon Davis (Chief Technology Officer), and Una O’Reilly, (Group Chief of People).

London’s Corporate Ambassador for CEO Sleepout, Henrik Muehle, currently takes the lead on the fundraising board, securing over £19,000 in donations so far. Last year, he donated over £24,000 via CEO Sleepout to Charity Begins at Home. The UK registered charity runs food distribution every Friday, relying solely on volunteers and donations, and Henrik has volunteered every Friday at The Strand for the last three and a half years, with Flemings Mayfair donating over 8,500 meals to people in need.

Henrik Muehle comments: “With rising numbers of people in need relying on food banks – many people are left with the impossible choice of food or warmth, so it’s incredibly important we do our bit for those less fortunate.

It’s my third year taking part in CEO Sleepout, and I’m committed to supporting Charity Begins at Home which helps provide warm meals to those most in need in the capital. I implore everyone to dig deep to support CEO Sleepout and encourage my peers in the hospitality industry to take part.”

Chief Executive of CEO Sleepout UK, Bianca Robinson noted: “At CEO Sleepout, we aim to pull the powerful voices of business together to demand change: a long-term vision to end homelessness and to make sure individuals, with the same hopes, dreams, talents, stories as ourselves, have a secure, affordable roof over their heads. London’s business leadership community has the power and an opportunity to use their voice to shine a light on the issue, and lead from the front when it comes to compassion and care for some of the most marginalised people in our communities.”