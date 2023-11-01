Manchester Pub Re-Opens Following £220,000 Refurbishment

Share Tweet Share Email

The Cotton Tree on Ashton Road East, Failsworth, Manchester, re-opened on Friday, 27th October, following a major investment of £220,000.

The pub is part of the Proper Pubs division at Admiral Taverns and has undergone a complete internal and exterior transformation to give it a new look and fresh décor, to appeal to all of the local community.

Inside, the pub has been completely redecorated to elevate and modernise it, including brand-new furniture and flooring throughout alongside a new bar area to create extra space. Outside, the beer garden has been redeveloped, which includes new lighting and seating to ensure use all year round.

Operator of the Cotton Tree, Chris Haslam, said: “Opening night was fantastic, it was amazing to see all our customers, old and new, coming to see what the pub has to offer!

The feedback we received from our community was amazing, and we can’t wait to see them again soon!”

The Cotton Tree provides a wide range of drink offers, including cocktails, wine and fizz promotions, as well as a full sports package of Sky Sports, TNT Sports and Horse Racing. Customers can also expect to enjoy regular weekend entertainment, such as Karaoke and DJ nights.

Chris and Emma are keen to support local causes, including the local foodbank and will be initially aiming to raise money to install a lifesaving defibrillator at The Cotton Tree.

Matthew Gurney, Operations Director for Proper Pubs, said: “The refurbishment at the Cotton Tree looks fantastic – the team has worked really hard to ensure it is a success for the local community.

On behalf of the Proper Pubs team, we would like to wish our community heroes, Chris and Emma, every success for the future in making the Cotton Tree a fantastic hub of the community”.