Multiple Operators Take On Third Pub With Greene King After £170,000 Investment

Multiple operators Lisa Salter and Lee Montgomery have taken on their third pub with Greene King Pub Partners, the leased, tenanted and franchise division of Greene King.

The pair will reopen The Swan, previously known as The Anthology, located in Wilmslow, Cheshire, after a joint £170,000 investment by them and pub owner Greene King.

The Swan Inn, which has been renamed as nod to the site’s history as The Swan Hotel and its location on Swan Street, will pride itself on providing a comfortable and inclusive pub experience. It will do this by combining great pub food and an extensive drinks range with regular entertainment and community events.

Inside the pub, the £170,000 investment has been used to upgrade the main bar and create a new booth seating area in a part of the pub which will complement its new food offer, which will focus on serving brilliant pub classics and food from around the world.

Lisa and Lee opened their first pub in partnership with Greene King Pub Partners in 2018. Alongside The Swan Inn, they also operated The Dog & Partridge in Didsbury and The Crown in Heaton Moor in partnership with Greene King.

Lisa Salter and Lee Montgomery, licensees of The Swan, said:

“We are really excited for this next chapter in our growing pub business, which continues our already successful partnership with Greene King Pub Partners.

“The joint investment from Greene King has enabled us to transform the pub ready to deliver our vision for it. The upgrades to the garden space will make it the place to watch the Euros in Wilmslow this summer.

“By renaming the pub The Swan inn, we have given a nod to the history of this site, which is really important to us and the local community.”

Dan Robinson, Managing Director of Greene King Pub Partners, said:

“I’m delighted to continue our successful partnership with Lisa and Lee as we help them to grow their pub business. The £170,000 investment in The Swan Inn will enable them to deliver their vision for the pub and I look forward to more success with them in the future.”