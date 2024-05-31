North West Multiple Operator Adds Third Star Pub To Portfolio

Share Tweet Share Email

North West multiple operator John Lloyd has taken on his third Star Pubs lease, The Wheatsheaf in Leyland, and is undertaking a joint £100,000 revamp of the community wet led pub with Star Pubs.

John has been in the pub industry for 40 years and took on his first Star Pubs lease in 2018, The Plough in Euxton. The Black Bull in Penwortham, a wet led pub, followed in 2021. He has run The Wheatsheaf on a temporary agreement for the last five months prior to taking on the lease. His plans are to add another Star Pubs site to his portfolio by the end of the year and a fifth in 2025.

John says: “All my pubs are different. I take on each pub on its merits. The Black Bull appeals to workers and locals, The Wheatsheaf attracts families at weekends and

The Plough has a broad appeal with its beer garden, crazy golf and food.

“Covid was awful for everyone, but it also brought opportunities with pubs coming onto the market. The pub trade was challenging earlier this year, but sales started to grow again in March. It’s going to be a good summer ahead helped by some major sporting events.”

The investment at The Wheatsheaf will see the tired looking pub upgraded inside and out. There will be a lounge, bar area and a new pool room created enabling the pub to build on its strong sports following. All areas including the toilets will be redecorated.

Says Richie Roberts, Star Pubs Business Development Manager:

“The much-needed refurbishment will completely transform The Wheatsheaf taking it to the next level. The introduction of cask ale will attract new customers as John has already established a reputation for good cask ale at his other pub The Black Bull in Penwortham. I wish John, his team, and the customers of The Wheatsheaf a great summer ahead as the pub is reopening during the Euros.”