Knaresborough Community Pub To Reopen Following Transformational Refurbishment

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Popular community pub, the Mother Shipton Inn in Low Bridge, has officially reopened on Thursday 27th August, following a combined investment of £250,000 with Admiral Taverns.

The refurbishment breathes a new lease of life into the Mother Shipton Inn to elevate and modernise the overall look and feel of the pub – ultimately enabling the manager to further cement it as the go-to community hub for local customers.

The Mother Shipton Inn dates back to the 17th century, when it was originally constructed as a gatehouse. It was converted into an inn in the 18th century and named in honour of Ursula Sontheil, the legendary Yorkshire prophetess better known as Mother Shipton.

Internally, the pub has been refurbished and features a mix of upgraded fixtures and fittings, creating a refreshed and comfortable setting for customers. The kitchen has also been updated, providing improved facilities to support the pub’s food offering.

Externally, the pub includes brand-new lighting and signage and can provide seating for up to 100 customers, offering plenty of space for relaxed drinks and dining in the open air.

Manager Matt Chapman, brings a wealth of knowledge and expertise to the pub. Local to the area, he understands the community and is keen to create a welcoming pub that serves both familiar and new faces. Going forward the manager is also committed to creating a dog and family friendly hub that brings people together and supports all aspects of community life.

Matt commented: I’m absolutely thrilled with how the refurbishment came along. Every detail has been carefully considered to ensure that the Mother Shipton Inn feels fresh and exciting, while still retaining the warmth and character that makes this place so special for the community.

I have loved every minute of my time at the Mother Shipton Inn so far and I would like to thank everyone, from my family and friends, our customers and of course the team at Admiral Taverns, for all their ongoing support. I look forward to everything the future holds for this fantastic community pub!”

Going forward, he will be hosting a busy schedule of regular entertainment for the community to enjoy including a quiz night every Thursday from 7pm. In addition, as part of his mission to give back to the local community, he will also be raising money for Knaresborough food bank on the opening night.

Ian Lester, Business Development Manager at Admiral Taverns, added: “It has been an absolute pleasure working alongside Matt throughout this refurbishment journey. Watching his vision come to life has been incredibly rewarding.

On behalf of myself and everyone at Admiral Taverns, I wish Matt and the entire team at the Mother Shipton Inn the best of luck in the future.”