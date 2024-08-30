Stourbridge Pub Receives £362,000 Makeover

Share Tweet Share Email

The Ashwood Inn on Sandringham Place in Stourbridge has reopened following a major investment of £362,000. The pub is part of Proper Pubs – the award-winning community wet-led operator division of Admiral Taverns – which has more than 200 pubs across England, Scotland and Wales.

The pub has undergone a complete transformation and now hosts a brand new function room, accommodating up to 100 people, as well as new flooring, furniture, fixtures and fittings throughout. It also now boasts a newly renovated bar area complete with a cosy lounge and a dedicated games section with a brand new pool table, darts board and five flatscreen televisions with Sky and TNT Sports.

To celebrate the reopening, customers enjoyed a weekend jam-packed full of entertainment including a DJ set, a family fun day and a live performance from local band, Bedazzled.

Sandra Pemblington, Operator of the Ashwood Inn, said:

“We had a wonderful time during our opening weekend! It was amazing to celebrate with so many of our family, friends and customers, both old and new. The reception we’ve received from the community has been fantastic already and we can’t wait to continue showing off everything that the Ashwood Inn has to offer.”

On behalf of myself and Steve, we’d like to thank our fabulous staff, everyone who came out to support us and of course to the team at Proper Pubs for helping to bring our vision to life.”

Sandra and Steve are also keen to support as many local charities as possible, including hospices, homeless shelters and children’s charities through regular fundraising events and initiatives. Having recently benefitted from the donation of a lifesaving defibrillator from West Midlands-based charity, OurJay, they will start by raising money for the charity in return.

Matthew Gurney, Operations Director for Proper Pubs, said:

“The refurbishment at the Ashwood Inn looks absolutely phenomenal and I’m delighted that the reopening was such a success. Sandra, Steve and the team have worked incredibly hard to get everything ready in time and I’m excited to see them unlock the pub’s full potential.

On behalf of the Proper Pubs team, we would like to wish our community heroes, Sandra and Steve Pemblington, every success for the future in making the Ashwood Inn a fantastic hub of the community”.