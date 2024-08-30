Hotel AMANO Covent Garden’s Restaurant Penelope’s Wins Best Luxury Restaurant

Share Tweet Share Email

Photo: (Left)Executive Chef Fez Ozalgan, (Right) Penelope’s Restaurant

AMANO Covent Garden restaurant Penelope’s has been named Best Luxury Restaurant at the prestigious 6th Annual British Restaurant Awards. The event, held on Wednesday 28th August 2024, at The Crown London Hotel, celebrated the finest in UK dining, with Penelope’s standing out as a premier luxury destination in the heart of London.

Located in the vibrant Hotel AMANO Covent Penelope’s offers a unique culinary experience that brings together bold Spanish and Middle Eastern flavours. Led by Executive Chef Fez Ozalgan, the menu is inspired by the Co-Founder’s upbringing between southern Spain and Tel Aviv, resulting in dishes packed with creativity and heart. Whether tucked into a cosy booth for an intimate dinner or sharing lively moments with friends, Penelope’s creates a warm, welcoming vibe.

“We’re incredibly honoured to have Penelope’s recognised as the Best Luxury Restaurant at this year’s British Restaurant Awards,” says Ariel Schiff, Founder of AMANO Group. “Our vision for Penelope’s was to create a space where guests could enjoy exceptional food with spirited energy, bringing together the warmth of Mediterranean hospitality with a modern, fun atmosphere. This award is a testament to the hard work and creativity of our entire team, especially Executive Chef Fez Ozalgan, who has brought our vision to life with such passion and flair. We’re excited to continue delivering unforgettable dining experiences!”