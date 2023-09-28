Take A Look Inside New Telford Pub Following £250,000 Makeover

Share Tweet Share Email

The Bridge Inn on Wombridge Road in Telford has re-opened following a major investment of £250,000!

The pub is part of the Proper Pubs division at Admiral Taverns and has undergone a complete internal transformation giving it a brand-new look and fresh décor, to appeal to all the local community. Inside, the pub has been divided into two main spaces – the ‘Lounge’ and the ‘Vault’ which feature brand-new fixtures, fittings, flooring and furniture throughout to give the pub an elevated feel.

Outside, the pub hosts a revamped garden area which features brand-new wooden benches, newly planted greenery, and festoon lighting to make for a welcoming atmosphere.

For opening night, customers got to enjoy a buffet along with a live music performance from The June Collins Band, whilst the rest of the weekend saw a packed schedule of entertainment – including a live performance from Stoke-based singer-songwriter Levi Knapper, and plenty of family-friendly karaoke.

Operator of The Bridge Inn, Jayne Bushell, said: “Opening night was fantastic, it was amazing to see all our customers, old and new, coming to see what the pub has to offer.

The feedback we received from our community was amazing, and we can’t wait to see them again soon!”

The Bridge Inn hosts a wide range of drinks offers, including cocktails, wine and fizz promotions, as well as a full sports package including TNT Sports, Sky Sports and horse racing. Moving forward, Joe and Jayne will introduce regular karaoke, quiz and disco nights, and look forward to supporting the local food bank and raising funds to get a defibrillator and a ‘Control The Bleed’ kit installed.

Matthew Gurney, Operations Director for Proper Pubs, said: “The refurbishment at The Bridge Inn looks fantastic – the team has worked really hard to ensure it is a success for the local community.

On behalf of the Proper Pubs team, we would like to wish our community heroes, Jayne and Joe, every success for the future in making The Bridge Inn a fantastic hub of the community.”