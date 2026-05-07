The Telegraph Launches National Pub Day for Their Save Our Pubs Campaign

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With an average of four pubs closing their doors every day in 2026, the crisis facing Britain’s licensed on-trade has never been more stark. Against this backdrop, The Telegraph — which has been running a high-profile campaign this year to save Britain’s pubs — has announced the creation of National Pub Day, an initiative designed to celebrate the vital role pubs play in the fabric of communities across the UK and drive footfall back through the doors of local locals.

Recognising that pubs remain a cornerstone of community life — whether as a gathering place for family and friends or a welcome retreat after a long day — The Telegraph has partnered with Renegade Brewery to mark the occasion with the launch of a limited-edition ‘Telegraph Ale’, a classic English bitter.

he commemorative brew will be available at 300 participating pubs nationwide on 16 May, offering operators a timely opportunity to engage customers and boost trade during what promises to be a landmark day for the sector.

Participating pubs across Britain can be found via an interactive tool, To claim a free pint of ‘Telegraph Ale’ (while stocks last), pub-goers will be asked to register with The Telegraph for free or login in to their existing Telegraph account.

The Telegraph also asked the public to nominate their favourite local pub to win a £5k drinks tab for National Pub Day. Over 1,200 entries were received and reviewed by an expert judging panel consisting of Amy Bryant, Telegraph Food Editor, Will Hawkes, The Telegraph’s pub expert and William Sitwell, The Telegraph’s restaurant critic and columnist.

The judges selected five winners based on their importance to the local community and include:

• The White Horse Inn, Stourpaine, Dorset

• The Five Bells, Rattlesden, Bury St Edmunds

• The Three Kings Inn, Hanley Castle, Worcester

• Brown and Blacks, Scone, Perth

• The Blacksmiths Arms, Lastingham, York

William Sitwell, The Telegraph’s restaurant critic and columnist, said: “The Telegraph’s National Pub Day is a vital moment in the year.

“The winners of Save Our Pubs all share the nuggets of what makes a great pub: they are wonderful businesses; they serve great beer; they act as hubs of comfort and welcome and constantly innovate to find ways of attracting business… Pubs are not just the hub of a community, they are the beating heart of Britain.”