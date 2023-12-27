The Top Five Events That Saw the Most Pints Pulled This Year

Share Tweet Share Email

2023 was full of unforgettable sporting moments, record-high sunny days, every world cup you can think of plus a coronation!

These events saw hundreds of thousands of Brits celebrate at their local bar, with millions of pints sold throughout the year. Here, Greene King, the country’s leading pub company and brewer, breaks down the top five events throughout the year by the number of pints sold across its 1,600 pubs across the UK. You

5) FA Cup Final, Manchester United vs Manchester City

In the June sun, one of the beautiful game’s most decorated tournaments saw the Manchester rivals take each other on for the first time in any final.

Across the nation, sports fans took to their local to see City beat United two goals to one, buying over 350,000 pints throughout the day.

4) Spring Bank holiday (May 27)

The penultimate bank holiday before Christmas is always a busy one and often our first real sighting of some sun.

With temperatures well into the twenties, it’s no surprise that close to 400,000 pints were pulled that day.

3) The Six Nations

The Six Nations is always a sporting must-see and this year that was no different. Over nine days, more than 3 million pints were poured during the rugby.

So, it’s no surprise that five Six Nations matches saw draught pint sales anywhere between 410,000 and 460,000, with England vs Scotland on the opening day enjoying the most pints sold.

2) The King’s Coronation

A truly once in a generation event, witnessed by millions around the world and hundreds of thousands in their local pub.

The coronation of the country’s new King saw a whopping 562,000 pints poured in celebration, many of which would have been Greene King’s commemorative Coronation Ale no less!

1) St Patrick’s Day

A day synonymous with high spirits and a visit to the local topped the charts, as Saint Patrick’s Day saw more pints pulled than any other moment in the year.

Over the day, 700,000 pints were sold across Greene King pubs and, only three months into the year, that record would stand for all of 2023. Until New Year?

Nick Mackenzie, CEO, Greene King commented: “Pubs have always been at the heart of communities and that is never clearer than when the nation is coming together to celebrate. Whether it’s a day off work or a sporting event, pubs are often the destination of choice. With the Olympics and Euro’s next year, we’re looking forward to welcoming even more people through our doors.”