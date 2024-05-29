Top Chefs To Be Honoured At House Of Lords On Election Day

Share Tweet Share Email

Many of the country’s leading chefs have competed in a live cook for one of the hospitality industry’s most prestigious accolades, the Asian Oriental & Chef Awards. The contest was held in the Pillars Restaurant at the University of West London on 19th May – the former alma mater of Home Secretary James Cleverly.

The finalists will be feted at the House of Lords on 4th July, hosted by Lord Kamall in conjunction with the Asian Catering Federation [ACF], who organised the event.

Jiwal Lal, the executive chef of the Michelin-ranked Babur in south London, was declared the overall winner. Runner-up, by one point, was Dev Biswal, owner of The Cook’s Tale in Canterbury.

Third place was shared between Kas & Kin’s Jerome Jorda and Panas Gurka’s Saroj Thapaliya – both in London. The other finalists were Ajay Chaurasia of Bombay Delight; Wimbledon; Rafiqur Raza on Bangor Tandoori in north Wales; Vishal Verma of Mango Lounge in Windsor, Al Amin Ali of Millennium Balti in Leamington Spa and Ameen Ainiyappillai, of Sajee, in Lewisham.

Restaurant consultant Rajesh Suri [ex Tamarind Collection and Grand Trunk Road], who chaired the panel of judges, described the cooking at this year’s event as, “on a different level compared to previous years with competing chefs raising the bar, showing great technical ability, combing fresh ingredients to create some amazing dishes.”

Contestants were drawn from thousands of public nominations for their favourite chefs, who were then invited to submit recipe details. These were whittled down to the finalists. The contestants then took part in the cook-off, preparing a starter and main course in an hour. Marks were awarded for originality and creativity, technical skill, use of fresh local produce of known provenance, presentation and flavour.

“These awards are a motivating factor, encouraging chefs to strive for ever higher culinary standards and for restaurateurs to compete for more discerning customers, on quality – not price”, said ACF Chairman Yawar Khan, who added, “It’s important for curry lovers to support their local establishment, in these straightened times, by nominating them for further accolades.

Spice loving members of the public can nominate their favourites at www.asiancurryawards.com