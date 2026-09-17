Tripadvisor Announces 2026 Travellers’ Choice Awards

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Tripadvisor has announced the winners of its annual Travellers’ Choice Awards: Best of the Best Restaurants for 2026. Based on first-hand reviews from millions of travellers over the last year, winners rank among the top one percent of Tripadvisor listings, offering a trusted guide to unforgettable meals for travellers across the globe.

Categories for this year’s restaurants awards include Fine Dining, Casual, Date Night, Hidden Gems, and Vegan & Vegetarian, as well as four new categories centred on food experiences. As travellers increasingly seek out immersive culinary experiences that bring destinations to life, this year’s awards introduce Best of the Best Food Tours, Cooking Classes, Wine & Beer Tours, and a Viral Right Now category highlighting current top trending culinary sensations.

Twelve UK restaurants and experiences have been named best in the world in this year’s awards, with Date Night taking centre stage. There’s a clear theme among Date Night diners, with London Steakhouse Co. named No. 4 in the world, followed by The Herd Steak Restaurant, Bath, at No. 11. 1863 Restaurant in the Lake District comes in at No. 19.

Another winner with a romantic edge is the candlelit gothic landmark on the Royal Mile, The Witchery in Edinburgh which has been named No. 4 in the World in the Fine Dining category. Elevating seasonal Scottish ingredients into a globally celebrated fine-dining experience, The Witchery is also No. 1 in Europe and the UK, following its debut last year.

In Casual Dining, Casa Brazilian Rodizio in York is No. 8 in the world, while holding onto the UK No. 1 spot for the second year running. Longtime Travellers’ Choice favourite Makars Gourmet Mash Bar, Edinburgh is named a No. 12 in the world for 2026.

Bonoo Indian Tapas, London is No. 13 on the world’s Hidden Gems list, pairing vibrant, authentic Indian small plates with warm hospitality in a cozy Hampstead setting. Another favourite offering Indian cuisine, Green Gates Merchantcity in Glasgow, makes the world list for the first time, ranking No. 6 in Vegan & Vegetarian restaurants.

Expanding beyond traditional sit-down meals, this year’s awards also spotlight the growing appetite for more immersive food and drink experiences. This Royal Historic Pubs Walking Guided Tour in London is No. 10 in the world on the inaugural World Wine & Beer Experiences list. Dishoom, was named No. 1 on the Viral Right Now list, celebrating the current top trending spots, followed by fellow London hotspots Mad Hatter’s Tea at Sanderson’s at No. 3 and Borough Market Food Tour London at No.12.

The 2026 Travellers’ Choice Awards: Best of the Best Restaurants are part of Tripadvisor’s larger Travellers’ Choice Awards umbrella, recognizing travellers’ favorite destinations and experiences around the world. The Travellers’ Choice Best of the Best Awards are determined based on the quality and quantity of traveller reviews and ratings specific to each subcategory posted on Tripadvisor over a 12-month period, backed by an editorial review process that places winners among the top 1% of listings on the platform.

Fine Dining – U.K.

The Witchery Restaurant – Edinburgh Bustronome London – London Varanasi – Birmingham Fenix Manchester – Manchester Northcote Restaurant – Langho, Lancashire Peter Street Kitchen – Manchester Melton’s – York Baluchi – London Restaurant Dom – Scunthorpe, Lincolnshire Brasserie – Farnborough, Hampshire

Casual Dining – U.K.