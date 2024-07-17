Warrington Pub Following £265,000 Refurbishment

Share Tweet Share Email

The Church Inn on 78 Newton Road in Lowton, Warrington re-opened last Friday 12th July following a major investment of £265,000. The pub is part of Proper Pubs and marks the sixth site under its new mid-market offering.

The pub has been transformed both internally and externally to ensure it appeals to all the community. Inside, The Church Inn features a brand-new bar as well as new furniture, flooring, fixtures and fittings to modernise the pub and elevate the overall look and feel.

Outside, it has been completely repainted and now hosts updated lighting and signage to welcome customers. In addition, it has been fitted with a brand-new garden to the rear of the pub, for visitors to use during the warmer months. To celebrate the reopening, customers were treated to a complimentary glass of prosecco followed by an evening of entertainment from local soul singer, T Kay.

Operators of The Church Inn, Esther Ryan, said:

“Opening night was thoroughly enjoyable for everyone and the feedback we’ve already received from local residents has been fantastic! It was wonderful to welcome all our customers, old and new, into the newly renovated pub and to show off its brand-new look. We can’t wait to continue showing the local community everything we have to offer at The Church Inn and we look forward to welcoming everyone back in due course.”

As passionate community-minded individuals, Esther and Jason will also host several fundraising days for causes close to their hearts such as the local kids’ club, charities dedicated to supporting those affected by Multiple Sclerosis and MacMillan Cancer.

Matthew Gurney, Operations Director for Proper Pubs, said:

“The transformation at The Church Inn has been fantastic to watch and I would like to extend my sincere thanks to the entire to team who helped bring this to life. On behalf of everyone at Proper Pubs, we wish Esther and Ryan the very best in cementing The Church Inn at the heart of the local community.”