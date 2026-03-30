Urban Pubs & Bars Celebrates Major Wins at the Publican Awards 2026

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Urban Pubs & Bars, London’s leading independent pub group, is celebrating after winning two major accolades at this year’s The Publican Awards

The market leading group won Best Food Offer and the top honour, Best Pub Company (over 51 sites).

Held at Evolution London and hosted by TV presenter Rylan Clark, the ceremony welcomed over 1,500 industry professionals to celebrate excellence across the UK pub and bar sector.

The awards recognised operators delivering exceptional standards across every aspect of their business. The judging process is known for its depth and credibility, providing a comprehensive audit of each entrant.

Urban Pubs & Bars’ dual win reflects its continued strong performance, quality food offering and commitment to delivering standout customer experiences across its growing premium London estate.

Chris Hill, Managing Director of Urban Pubs & Bars, said: “To be recognised with both Best Food Offer and Best Pub Co is an incredible achievement for our team and I thank them all. These awards are a testament to the passion, consistency and hard work across our entire business, from kitchen to front of house.”