Urban Pubs & Bars Take Their First Venture Into Station Pubs In London’s Iconic Waterloo Station

Share Tweet Share Email

Urban Pubs & Bars Urban founded in 2014 by Nick Pring and Malcolm Heap, will be opening their first train station pub this month in London’s iconic Waterloo Station. A nod to the heroic nature of its surroundings, Victory Pub & Kitchen takes its name from Waterloo Stations famous entrance, ‘Victory Arch’.

Situated above the main concourse, Victory will open its doors as a proper independent pub and kitchen on the 11th October – offering all the high standard of food, drink and service that has become synonymous with the Urban Pubs & Bars brand.