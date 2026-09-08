Wetherspoons to Cut Prices by 7.5% Across Pubs on Tax Equality Day

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JD Wetherspoon is set to reduce prices across its entire estate for one day this month, as the pub chain renews its campaign for a permanent cut to VAT within the hospitality sector.

On 17 September, the company will lower prices on food and drink by 7.5 per cent to mark Tax Equality Day, an initiative the chain says is designed to draw attention to the disparity between the tax treatment of pubs and restaurants compared with supermarkets.

The price cut will apply across all Wetherspoon pubs in England, Wales and Northern Ireland, covering both food and alcoholic drinks. In Scotland, where alcohol pricing is subject to separate minimum unit pricing rules, the discount will apply only to food and soft drinks.

Calls for a Permanent VAT Cut

Hospitality businesses currently charge VAT at the standard rate of 20 per cent on food and drink sold on their premises. Supermarkets, by contrast, are not required to charge VAT on most food items, allowing them greater flexibility to offer lower prices on comparable products.

Wetherspoon founder and chairman Sir Tim Martin has long argued that this imbalance puts pubs, bars and restaurants at a competitive disadvantage, and is pressing the Government to reduce VAT for the sector to 12.5 per cent on a permanent basis.

Sir Tim said a reduction of this kind would ease financial pressure on operators, helping to prevent closures while supporting investment and job creation across the industry.

“A VAT cut to 12.5 per cent is needed to ensure that pubs, bars and restaurants do not continue to close, but instead thrive, invest and create new jobs,” he said. “We call on the chancellor to create tax equality between the hospitality industry and supermarkets.”

What It Means for Customers

The exact savings customers see on the day will vary depending on the standard prices at their local branch. Based on typical Wetherspoon pricing, the discount could bring the cost of a large breakfast down to around £6.97, while a pint of Bud Light could fall to approximately £5.09 in some locations.

The one-day price cut forms part of Wetherspoon’s ongoing public campaign highlighting VAT disparities within the hospitality trade, an issue the chain has raised repeatedly in recent years as pub and restaurant operators continue to face rising costs.