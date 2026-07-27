Whitbread Confirms Closure Date for All 106 Beefeater Restaurants

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Whitbread has confirmed that every one of its 106 Beefeater restaurants across the UK will close for good on Thursday 10 September 2026, drawing a line under one of Britain’s longest-running family dining brands after more than five decades of trading.

The closure date was set out in a letter sent to members of Beefeater’s loyalty scheme, which itself will be wound down on 31 August, ahead of the final service dates. The move follows Whitbread’s announcement earlier this year that it intended to phase out its standalone branded restaurant business, including Beefeater, Brewers Fayre, Table Table, Bar + Block and Whitbread Inns, in favour of a simpler food and drink offer built directly into its Premier Inn hotels.

Beefeater’s closure is the most high-profile element of a much larger overhaul. Whitbread intends to replace around 197 branded restaurant sites with an integrated hotel dining model, arguing that accommodation now delivers stronger returns than large standalone restaurant units. Brewers Fayre and Bar + Block are also being wound down, though Whitbread has not yet confirmed whether those brands will close on the same date as Beefeater.

Some former Beefeater buildings are expected to be converted into additional Premier Inn bedrooms, adding an estimated 600 rooms to the group’s hotel stock. Other sites are likely to be sold as going concerns, meaning a number of restaurants could continue trading under new owners and different names, even though Whitbread itself will no longer be involved in running them.

The restructure sits within a broader £250 million programme that Whitbread says is designed to turn the group into what it describes as a higher-margin, higher-returning, pure-play hotel business, alongside plans to sell around £1.5 billion of freehold property to help fund growth.

Whitbread chief executive Dominic Paul has pointed to steep rises in employer National Insurance contributions, business rates, wages and food costs as key drivers behind the decision, alongside pressure from investors to simplify the group’s operations and focus squarely on Premier Inn. Paul has said the plan reflects a rigorous review of the options available to the business, aimed at maximising value over the medium and long term.

The restructuring is expected to affect around 3,800 roles across Whitbread’s restaurant brands, out of a wider workforce of roughly 30,000 people employed across Beefeater and Brewers Fayre sites in the UK and Ireland, many of them located alongside Premier Inn hotels.

Whitbread has said it hopes to redeploy a significant proportion of affected staff into other parts of the business, noting that it recruits around 15,000 people a year across its hotel operations. Any redeployment will be subject to formal consultation.

The Unite union has criticised the way the restructuring has been communicated to staff and has called for full and meaningful consultation with those facing redundancy, rather than a process it regards as a formality ahead of predetermined closures.