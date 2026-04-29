World’s Longest Tiramisù Record Set in London

Photo Credit: Giuseppe Intrieri https://bellamediastudio.pixieset.com/thelongesttiramisu/

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A new world record for the longest tiramisù has been set in London.

Around 100 Italian chefs came together at Chelsea Town Hall over the weekend to create a dessert large enough to surpass the previous record of 273.5 metres (897 feet), which had been achieved in Milan by Galbani.

Following the rules set by Guinness World Records, the tiramisu was prepared and assembled live at the venue. The massive dessert required roughly 150,000 ladyfinger biscuits, 800 litres of premium Illy coffee and 20,000 eggs.

In the end, the finished tiramisù reached an impressive length of 440.6 metres (1,445 feet), securing the new record. Officials from Guinness World Records verified the achievement on Sunday.

The event was organised by Mirko Ricci, who had previously held the record in Italy in 2017 before it was surpassed by another Italian group in 2019.

Ricci described tiramisù as “the most incredible desert that Italy has exported”, explaining that the team chose to attempt the record in the UK as a gesture of appreciation toward the country.

He also said the creation was dedicated to the King and the Royal Family, with the dessert topped by a golden crown.

Expressing gratitude to everyone involved, Ricci said: “This is a record for us”.

Chef Carmelo Carnevale noted that, to qualify for the record, the tiramisù needed to measure at least 8cm (3.15 inches) in height and 15cm (5.9 inches) in width.

When asked what defines a great tiramisù, Carnevale replied: “A very good coffee, a nice and firm cream, and also a lot of passion”.

“At illy, our Italian heritage and the quality of our coffee is at the heart of everything we do, so being involved felt very special, celebrating delicious creativity on a remarkable scale in London.” said Katie Colvin, Marketing Director at illy UK & IRE.