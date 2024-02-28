£180k Investment Sees The Deanes House Pub Reopen With A Brand-New Look

Share Tweet Share Email

Courtesy of Steve Samosa Photography

The Deanes House pub located in the town of Prescot has reopened with a brand-new look with thanks to a joint £180k investment with independent pub company Punch Pubs & Co.

The town centre pub, which sits a stone’s throw away from the Shakespeare North Playhouse reopened to the public on February 23rd under the helm of Publican Karen Bullen and business partner James Burke. The pub will be managed by local husband-and-wife duo Lou and David Etchells.

Karen said: “Deanes House is a fantastic pub that has so much potential! Guests will not be disappointed by what there is to offer, and James and I are extremely happy that Lou and David are managing it on our behalf.”

The new-look pub is Karen and James’ third project having already taken on two traditional pubs in Prescot. For their latest venture, they will be leaving the everyday running in the capable hands of Lou and David who recently returned to the UK following two successful decades at the helm of various restaurants and bars in Spain.

Lou and David said: “We wanted to ensure that the Deanes House offered something unique. As the main pub in town, our aim is to keep our guests here and make it one of the most iconic pubs around. We have huge plans in mind, and we’re excited to get the ball rolling.”

Fitting in with the Shakespearean theme of the neighbouring theatre, Deanes House has been given a complete refresh with bright, bold colours, patterned fabrics, velvet curtains and Shakespearean bric-a-brac. In addition, feature-decorated ceilings, new light fixtures and textured wallpapers add character and a unique style.

Manager Lou said: “We want our guests to visit not only for the fantastic atmosphere, great food, and drinks but also because they know they’re guaranteed to have a good time! This is a community pub, and we want Deanes House to be at the heart of it.”