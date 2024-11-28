2024 Andrew Fairlie Scholarship Winner Crowned By All-Star Chef Panel

Share Post Share Email

The Hospitality Industry Trust (HIT) Scotland announced the recipient of the prestigious Andrew Fairlie Scholarship following a competitive selection process.

Andrew Clark, 32, was awarded the much-coveted industry Scholarship, impressing the panel of judges with his technical skill, professionalism and interpretation of the brief.

Widely recognised as the greatest scholarship for aspiring chefs in Scotland, the Andrew Fairlie Scholarship is an exceptional educational opportunity for professionals seeking first-hand experience within some of the world’s most acclaimed culinary establishments. Now in its fifth year, the award seeks to carry on the legacy of Andrew Fairlie and his commitment to nurturing culinary talent in Scotland.

Andrew was up against four other finalists in a skills test held at Perth College UHI on Wednesday 27 November. They had to cook and serve a seasonal sharing dish for four using a short saddle of Scotch lamb, spinach garnish, creamed polenta and sauce – the dish they had created for their scholarship application.

This year’s surprise challenge asked them to bring some homemade sweet pastry with them, and on the day, they were all given the same ingredients and asked to create a pear and almond tart. The finalists worked hard to showcase their culinary abilities and create dishes worthy of the Andrew Fairlie accolade.

Andrew delighted the judges with technical ability, positive energy and flavourful dishes, and was crowned winner of the scholarship in an afternoon ceremony held at Gleneagles.

The judging panel comprised the country’s finest chefs, headed up by Stephen McLaughlin, Head Chef at 2 Michelin-starred Restaurant Andrew Fairlie. Alongside Stephen were fellow 2 Michelin-starred Patrons, Tom Kerridge of the Hand and Flowers and Sat Bains, Chef Patron at Restaurant Sat Bains. Gary Maclean, winner of MasterChef The Professionals and National Chef of Scotland, completed the judges line up to assess the finalists’ dishes.

Over a two-year period, Andrew will be taken on a world-class 2-day educational trip to France with Grande Cuisine, gain practical experience at the 2-Michelin star Restaurant Andrew Fairlie at Gleneagles, and undergo a stage at the 3-star Core by Clare Smyth in London. These enriching educational experiences will advance Andrew’s knowledge and culinary skillset over an extended period, allowing him to refine his abilities and progress in his career.