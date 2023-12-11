2024 Craft Guild Of Chefs Awards Open For Entries With Two New Categories

Share Tweet Share Email

Craft Guild of Chefs has launched nominations for its annual awards. Taking place on Monday 24th June 2024, the event will be held at JW Marriott Grosvenor House London, and celebrates culinary excellence across the UK and beyond.

Now in its 30th year, the Craft Guild of Chefs has introduced two new awards for 2024. The first of these is the Street Food Chef Award, which invites nominations from the public for independent street food operators who are delivering exciting and popular dishes from mobile or pop-up outlets.

The second new award is the award for Outstanding Support of Culinary Excellence, for which no nomination is required, as the winner will be chosen by the Craft Guild of Chefs’ judging panel.

Steve Munkley, Craft Guild of Chefs vice president, said: “The world of chefs can only survive through the support of outstanding managers and influencers. The new award for Outstanding Support of Culinary Excellence will be presented to an individual or organisation who has contributed in an invaluable way to promote, support or enhance the development of chefs from any part of the industry. Their contribution will be marked and tangible even to an observer from outside the chef community.”

A total of 19 awards will be presented on the night, of which 14 are now open for entry, including the ever-popular restaurant chef, young chef, and pastry chef categories. To mark the 30th anniversary of the awards, an International Chef Award will also be granted. The last time this award was presented was in 2018 to Alain Ducasse, on the 25th anniversary of the awards.

Nominations will be judged by a panel of leading industry ambassadors. Chef’s don’t have to be a member to enter or nominate. Closing date Friday 16th February 2024. Enter here: http://cgcawards.co.uk/

The full list of categories: available here