70 Female Chefs Unite to Call for an End to Sexism in Hospitality

A group of 70 female chefs has issued an open letter addressing the pervasive issue of sexism in the hospitality industry. The letter, titled To All Those Who Benefit from the Joys of Dining Out, calls for an end to discriminatory practices and highlights the challenges women face in professional kitchens.
The initiative, spearheaded by renowned chefs Dara Klein, Sally Abé, and Poppy O’Toole, was prompted by recent comments from chef and restaurateur Jason Atherton, who stated in an interview that he had not witnessed sexism in the industry.
The letter challenges this perspective, shedding light on the systemic barriers women encounter, from inappropriate behaviour to unequal opportunities for career advancement.
A Call for Change
The letter, first published in The Telegraph, states: “Sexism has been and remains a pervasive issue in our industry. From inappropriate comments and behaviours to unequal opportunities for advancement, these experiences hinder not only individual careers but the growth and innovation of our industry as a whole.”
The chefs also called for an end to gendered awards, arguing that such categories perpetuate inequality by segregating achievements based on gender rather than merit.
Atherton, a Sheffield-born restaurateur with a global empire, initially claimed his comments were “taken out of context” and expressed frustration at what he described as “too much focus” on the issue of sexism in professional kitchens. However, his remarks sparked widespread criticism on social media and beyond, with many industry professionals and diners voicing their support for the female chefs’ campaign.
In a follow-up statement on Instagram, Atherton clarified his position, stating that he does not condone sexism and highlighting that many senior roles within his restaurant group are held by women. He also penned an exclusive piece for The Standard to further address the controversy.
The open letter represents a significant moment for the hospitality industry, as it brings together a diverse group of female chefs to demand meaningful change. By sharing their experiences and calling for action, the signatories hope to create a more inclusive and equitable environment for all professionals in the sector.
The letter concludes with a powerful message:
“We invite everyone who enjoys the joys of dining out to stand with us in calling for an end to sexism in hospitality. Together, we can build an industry that values talent, creativity, and hard work—regardless of gender.”
The letter in full: ‘We implore you to help us to create a brighter, more inclusive future’
To all those who benefit from the joys of dining out,
We are a group of 70 female chefs and hospitality workers, and we need you to know that we are tired. Exhausted by an industry so systematically flawed that we struggle to see ourselves within it.
This week, we find ourselves outraged by Jason Atherton’s interview in The Times in which he appears to deny ever having witnessed sexism within his kitchens — a statement which we know, with absolute certainty, is not true. This, on top of last week’s pitiful representation of women at the UK’s Michelin awards, means that we can no longer sit in silence.
We write to you with a sense of urgency, hope, and determination in a bid to change the narrative which denies our experiences and talents. Our kitchens, dining rooms, and bars are the beating hearts of an industry that brings joy, comfort, and connection to countless lives. Yet, within these spaces, we face issues that must be addressed to create a more inclusive, equitable and positive work environment for all.
Sexism has been and remains a pervasive issue in our industry, shaping the culture of our kitchens in ways that diminish the potential and contributions of countless talented women. From inappropriate comments and behaviours to unequal opportunities for advancement, these experiences hinder not only individual careers, but the growth and innovation of our industry as a whole.
Diversity is not just a goal; it is a source of strength, creativity, and resilience
The lack of diversity celebrated within prestigious awards bodies such as Michelin and 50 Best is a reflection of broader systemic issues of privilege and racism. Over the past four years, only two women have been awarded Michelin stars. This is by no means representative of the female talent within the industry. We must confront these biases and work actively to create opportunities for chefs and hospitality workers from all backgrounds.
Diversity is not just a goal; it is a source of strength, creativity, and resilience. By embracing and celebrating diverse voices, we enrich our culinary landscape, allowing us to freely interact with our customers and friends without barriers. In our view, the only way to do this is by rectifying the lack of women and people of colour in leadership roles, who can understand, cultivate and support talent at all levels through mentorship, training programs, and equitable hiring practices.
Moreover, we continue to be frustrated by separate awards categories for women. This does not foster true equality. By placing women in another category, we perpetuate the notion that their achievements are different or lesser. True recognition must be based on merit alone, and we urge award committees to eliminate these separate categories and celebrate excellence in all its forms, without distinction based on gender.
We implore you to help us to create a brighter, more inclusive future for our industry, because respect, equality, and support must be the foundation of every kitchen
It’s no secret that our industry faces significant challenges, from economic pressures to changing consumer expectations. To weather these difficulties, we must future-proof our industry by creating inclusive and positive work environments, ensuring they have the tools and opportunities to thrive.
We acknowledge that positive changes are already happening, thanks to the efforts of some dedicated individuals and allies. We celebrate these achievements and recognise those who stand with us in advocating for equality and diversity.
However, today we call on our colleagues of all genders to challenge and dismantle the harmful practices we’re highlighting. We implore you to help us to create a brighter, more inclusive future for our industry, because respect, equality, and support must be the foundation of every kitchen.