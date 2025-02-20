70 Female Chefs Unite to Call for an End to Sexism in Hospitality

Share Post Share Email

A group of 70 female chefs has issued an open letter addressing the pervasive issue of sexism in the hospitality industry. The letter, titled To All Those Who Benefit from the Joys of Dining Out, calls for an end to discriminatory practices and highlights the challenges women face in professional kitchens.

The initiative, spearheaded by renowned chefs Dara Klein, Sally Abé, and Poppy O’Toole, was prompted by recent comments from chef and restaurateur Jason Atherton, who stated in an interview that he had not witnessed sexism in the industry.

The letter challenges this perspective, shedding light on the systemic barriers women encounter, from inappropriate behaviour to unequal opportunities for career advancement.

A Call for Change

The letter, first published in The Telegraph, states: “Sexism has been and remains a pervasive issue in our industry. From inappropriate comments and behaviours to unequal opportunities for advancement, these experiences hinder not only individual careers but the growth and innovation of our industry as a whole.”

The chefs also called for an end to gendered awards, arguing that such categories perpetuate inequality by segregating achievements based on gender rather than merit.

Atherton, a Sheffield-born restaurateur with a global empire, initially claimed his comments were “taken out of context” and expressed frustration at what he described as “too much focus” on the issue of sexism in professional kitchens. However, his remarks sparked widespread criticism on social media and beyond, with many industry professionals and diners voicing their support for the female chefs’ campaign.

In a follow-up statement on Instagram, Atherton clarified his position, stating that he does not condone sexism and highlighting that many senior roles within his restaurant group are held by women. He also penned an exclusive piece for The Standard to further address the controversy.

The open letter represents a significant moment for the hospitality industry, as it brings together a diverse group of female chefs to demand meaningful change. By sharing their experiences and calling for action, the signatories hope to create a more inclusive and equitable environment for all professionals in the sector.

The letter concludes with a powerful message:

“We invite everyone who enjoys the joys of dining out to stand with us in calling for an end to sexism in hospitality. Together, we can build an industry that values talent, creativity, and hard work—regardless of gender.”

The letter can be viewed here