Adam Simmonds Appointed Chef Patron At The Megaro Hotel

Share Tweet Share Email

The of double Michelin star-winning chef will join the property in June to refresh the menu at the hotel’s Italian Spagnoletti restaurant to move it away from its “solo” pasta lab concept, before working on a new signature restaurant.

He previously worked under Raymond Blanc at Le Manoir aux Quat’Saisons before achieving his first Michelin Star at Ynyshir Hall in Wales and his second at Adam Simmonds at Danesfield House.

At Spagnoletti he will serve dishes including La Latteria burrata with peas, coriander, lemon and summer truffle; open ravioli of scallop with morels, broad beans, confit garlic and ginger; and Veal Milanese with brown butter and chervil.

Simmonds said: “I am super-excited to be joining the Megaro hotel as chef patron. We share the same vision and direction, which is so refreshing. Because of this, it will be so much more than simply a place to work, but rather a partnership. I can’t wait for the guests to come on this journey with us, whether that’s at Spagnoletti or the new restaurant later in the year.”

The Megaro’s director of operations Erika Visentin Bonomo added:

“Whether it’s building UK restaurants to Michelin-star quality, winning TV’s The Great British Menu, launching pioneering London pop-up the Test Kitchen or addressing mental health issues in the hospitality sector as an ambassador for the Burnt Chef Project, Adam is undoubtedly one of the UK’s most brilliant, innovative and committed culinary superstars. We couldn’t be more delighted to have him as a partner.