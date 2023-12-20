Admiral Taverns Invests Over £690,000 Into Two Hull Community Pubs

Share Tweet Share Email

BarsAdmiral Taverns has invested £692,000 across two Hull community pubs on Anlaby Road. The Parkers, run by passionate operator Paul Harker, has received a £268,000 refurbishment, whilst the New Griffin, which is run by David Smith, has received a £424,000 refurbishment.

Both pubs are part of Proper Pubs, the community wet-led operator division of Admiral Taverns, which has more than 200 pubs across England, Scotland, and Wales. The investment has ensured they are ready for the busy festive season.

Investing in its pubs through capex is a core part of Admiral’s strategy as it seeks to nurture community pubs with long-term sustainable futures. Capex investment gives operators the necessary infrastructure to ensure their pubs can thrive within their communities and offer customers an active social hub.

Behind the bar at the New Griffin is passionate operator, David Smith, who has an array of experience on the hospitality trade and has the community knowhow to grow the New Griffin which will enable him to continue to foster a friendly social hub for the Hull community.

The New Griffin reopened on 15th December with a revitalized look and feel. The pub features a new staging area specially for live entertainment, as well as an open-planned main room which includes brand-new flooring, seating and a bar.

David Smith, Operator at The New Griffin, said: “Opening night was fantastic, it was amazing to see all our customers, old and new, coming to see what the pub has to offer!

The feedback we received from our community was amazing, and we can’t wait to see them again soon!”

Behind the bar at the Parkers is community hero, Paul Harker, who also has a wealth of knowledge and expertise in the hospitality industry which will allow him to create a welcoming community hub for local residents.

The pub has also undergone a complete interior and exterior renovation, including brand-new flooring, furniture, and fixtures throughout, as well as a new centralised bar. Outside, the pub hosts a spacious garden area featuring brand-new bar, seating and lighting.

The pub is set to reopen on Thursday 21st December with a prosecco reception and special Christmas activities, followed by a weekend full of music and live sports.

Paul Harker, Operator of the Parkers is excited about the reopening, he said: “The pub already looks fantastic, and I can’t believe the transformation so far. I’m really excited to get back behind the bar, meet all our customers old and new and support the local community. We’ll be starting off by collecting food for a local food bank, and donations to get a defibrillator installed.

Pubs are the hub of their community, and we can’t wait to be the hub of Hull.”

Both pubs provide a wide range of drink offers, including cocktails, wine and fizz promotions, as well as a full sports package of Sky Sports, TNT Sports and horse racing. Customers can also expect to enjoy regular weekend entertainment, such as Karaoke and DJ nights.

Matthew Gurney, Operations Director for Proper Pubs, said: “The refurbishment at both the New Giffin and Parkers looks fantastic – the teams have worked really hard to ensure they are a success for the local community.

On behalf of the Proper Pubs team, we would like to wish our community heroes, Paul and David, every success for the future in making The Parkers and New Griffin fantastic hubs of the community.”

Across its estate, Proper Pubs is continually supporting local communities through an array of events and charity fundraising initiatives. In the run up to Christmas, operators across its 200 pubs have been collecting Christmas selection boxes to donate to local charities. The Group has also been recognised for their defibrillator campaign and is a finalist in the Restaurant Marketer & Innovator Awards 2024, for defibrillator fundraising, saving nine lives within their communities.